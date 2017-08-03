MLBTR Chat: Orioles, Giants, Arenado By Jeff Todd | August 3, 2017 at 2:10pm CDT Click here to read a transcript of today’s chat with host Jeff Todd.
chesteraarthur
I hope the commentor who asked why the MLBTR staff seems so against the braves reads this chat.
“if the braves keep winning the nats lead is not guaranteed to be a runaway” Keep winning? They are 2-8 over their last ten.
Perhaps they choose to only publish dumb comments, but it’d seem that a lot of the reason the replies seem negative towards that team is because a lot of the comments are just nonsensical and could be prevented with a simple google search.
Jeff Todd
FWIW, I wouldn’t generally answer such a question, but it was in response to a prior answer I gave and I guess was feeling argumentative!
Sky14
At this point in their careers is there that much of a discernible difference between Verlander and Santana? Verlander gets more Ks 8.7 to 7 and less Hrs 1 to 1.5 but gives up more hits 8.8 to 7 and walks 4.2 to 3. ERA+ tilts way in favour of Santana. Not to mention that Verlander is owed x3 the money. If the money was even, I could understand someone preferring Verlander but the gap doesn’t seem all that significant.
Jeff Todd
Well, it could be partly that I am conditioned to see Verlander as ace-ish, and have bought too much into the 2016 restoration, with Ervin always seemingly more like a solid but mostly unexciting guy. JV is throwing harder than he has in years, which is a factor, and Santana has been reeeeally fortunate on batted balls. But the Erv contract is way better; can be controlled for next two years at half the price of Verlander, and the second year is an option.
It’s a fair point; I may be overstating it some, though the key here is that I was focusing on a team like the Astros, which is going to win its division but is thinking of how to win in the postseason. Santana might well draw more interest as a winter trade piece.