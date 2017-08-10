Yankees Place Clint Frazier On 10-Day DL, Activate Aaron Hicks

The Yankees have placed outfielder Clint Frazier on the 10-day DL, per a club announcement. That move had been expected, as he’s dealing with an oblique strain.

Aaron Hicks will return from his own oblique-related DL placement to take the open roster spot. He has been out since late June, but was on quite the tear through his first sixty games. Hicks will look to pick up where he left off, with a .290/.398/.515 batting line.

Generally, the picture on the position player side of things has continued to evolve for New York. With Matt Holliday on the DL, the club looked into a trade for Jay Bruce — and could still consider adding a lefty bat. But the switch-hitting Hicks becomes the team’s active third outfielder that represents an option against righties, and first baseman Greg Bird still could make it back in a few weeks. If no new addition is made, it seems reasonable to anticipate that the Yanks will rotate the DH role to keep everyone fresh, at least until Holliday returns.

As regards Frazier, there have been signs of both good and bad. He’s slugging .477 over his first 117 MLB plate appearances, but has also managed only five walks against his 34 strikeouts and is reaching base at a mediocre .274 clip. He may have been set for an optional assignment were it not for the injury; instead, he’ll now likely be viewed as a candidate to come back when rosters expand in September, assuming he’s healthy by that point.