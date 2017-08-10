Yankees Place Clint Frazier On 10-Day DL, Activate Aaron Hicks

The Yankees have placed outfielder Clint Frazier on the 10-day DL, per a club announcement. That move had been expected, as he’s dealing with an oblique strain.
Aaron Hicks will return from his own oblique-related DL placement to take the open roster spot. He has been out since late June, but was on quite the tear through his first sixty games. Hicks will look to pick up where he left off, with a .290/.398/.515 batting line.
Generally, the picture on the position player side of things has continued to evolve for New York. With Matt Holliday on the DL, the club looked into a trade for Jay Bruce — and could still consider adding a lefty bat. But the switch-hitting Hicks becomes the team’s active third outfielder that represents an option against righties, and first baseman Greg Bird still could make it back in a few weeks. If no new addition is made, it seems reasonable to anticipate that the Yanks will rotate the DH role to keep everyone fresh, at least until Holliday returns.
As regards Frazier, there have been signs of both good and bad. He’s slugging .477 over his first 117 MLB plate appearances, but has also managed only five walks against his 34 strikeouts and is reaching base at a mediocre .274 clip. He may have been set for an optional assignment were it not for the injury; instead, he’ll now likely be viewed as a candidate to come back when rosters expand in September, assuming he’s healthy by that point.
Comments
thegreatcerealfamine
Thank God Hicks is back maybe he can inject something into this stifling offense with the Sox coming to town,and provide good D in center.
Death
Which Hicks shows up? The 2017 137 OPS+ player? Or the career 86 OPS+ player?
thegreatcerealfamine
Whichever one it is I’m sure you’ll find the negative. Hard to believe as a Sparks fan you’re trying this hard…
ctguy
He’s trying too hard and it’s not working.
windians
ironic Frazier is injured after Miller just got injured
saavedra
I guess his path to the HoF is going to have to take a small detour.
yankees_fan74
The timing of this move is highly suspicious.
thegreatcerealfamine
Why????
yankees_fan74
Frazier has struggled recently, and just when Hicks is eligible, he gets “hurt”. I believe they just wanted to give him a physical and mental break for a couple weeks and get Hicks back into the rotation and then in September when the rosters expand they can both be on the roster. I heard Mark Teixeira recently in an interview mention this happens all the time at the MLB level.
kent814
.274 OBP is mediocre?
Ruben_Tomorrow
It’s a shame. Batting expectations keep getting lower and lower, but as long as they hit home runs, it’s okay. Makes you have a greater appreciation for the hitters of the bygone eras.
cmancoley
.274 is an awful OBP, even if ur cracking 25 HR