Yasmany Tomas To Undergo Core Surgery

Diamondbacks outfielder Yasmany Tomas is slated to undergo surgery for a core injury, per a club announcement. Details were not given on the exact nature of the procedure or the anticipated timeline.
Tomas has been out since early June with successive groin injuries. Presumably, that’s the malady that will be treated tomorrow. Tomas had been attempting to rehab through the problem but obviously was not able. Perhaps it’s not yet out of the question that Tomas will work back to become an option down the stretch or in the postseason, but the likelier scenario may be that he focuses on getting back to full health over the offseason.
The surgery seemingly makes it all the more likely that Tomas will remain with Arizona heading into camp next year. While Tomas is hardly an easy roster fit in the National League, the team does still have an open corner spot for 2018, and he could be part of the solution there. Plus, with this news capping a disappointing season for the slugger, it’s tough to imagine the team finding a taker for Tomas’s contract.
Tomas, who’s still just 26, signed a six-year, $68.5MM pact to join the Arizona organization out of Cuba in December of 2014. The bulk of the obligations remain to be paid, including a $10MM salary for next season. After that, Tomas will have the option of heading to the open market or instead taking another $32.5MM over the 2019 and 2020 campaigns.
At present, all signs point to a “no” on that opt-out. While there’s still plenty of time for things to change, it’s somewhat difficult to see a scenario where Tomas will anticipate bigger earnings elsewhere given his current trajectory.
Given his widely panned glovework in the corner outfield, Tomas needs to hit quite a bit to be a useful player. While he has shown plenty of power, he just hasn’t reached base at a consistent enough clip thus far. Tomas had turned in a fairly promising 2016 season with the bat, slashing .272/.313/.508 and swatting 31 home runs. But he struggled to a mediocre .241/.294/.464 batting line through his first 180 trips to the plate in the current season before hitting the DL.
Comments
xabial
Contract is trending downward but there’s still time to turn it around. I still see him opting out, with that “dual opt out” doubling the odds.
I know Defensive Stats don’t serve Thomas well but his power will help him age. I wish Thomas nothing but success. He’s still only 26.
dbacksrs
Tomas*
xabial
I stand corrected. Yasmany *Tomas. Never going to make that mistake again Lol
SundownDevil
Almost there.
*Yasmany
rays3269
But he said Yasmany.
SundownDevil
6’2″ and 250? This guy has to lose A LOT of weight to prevent these core injuries.
Lorenzo
Is this really a disappointing season for the Diamondbacks? They still hold the second wildcard spot, even after their recent swoon. Yes, the Dodgers have the division locked up, but they haven’t won a post-season game yet, and they may well have to beat the Diamondbacks in the playoffs. I’d hardly call making the playoffs a disappointment. Just ask the Mets or Pirates in the NL, or the Tigers, Rangers, Blue Jays, or Orioles in the AL.
Jeff Todd
Definitely meant Tomas, but I’ll tweak it a bit to avoid any confusion.
BigFred
I thought it meant a disappointing season for Tomas.
WazBazbo
At 180 at bats, the difference between hitting .241 and .272 is 6 hits… It’s not really that much of a dropoff.
aff10
Fair, but he was replacement – level last season, so any drop – off makes him almost entirely useless