Yasmany Tomas To Undergo Core Surgery

Diamondbacks outfielder Yasmany Tomas is slated to undergo surgery for a core injury, per a club announcement. Details were not given on the exact nature of the procedure or the anticipated timeline.

Tomas has been out since early June with successive groin injuries. Presumably, that’s the malady that will be treated tomorrow. Tomas had been attempting to rehab through the problem but obviously was not able. Perhaps it’s not yet out of the question that Tomas will work back to become an option down the stretch or in the postseason, but the likelier scenario may be that he focuses on getting back to full health over the offseason.

The surgery seemingly makes it all the more likely that Tomas will remain with Arizona heading into camp next year. While Tomas is hardly an easy roster fit in the National League, the team does still have an open corner spot for 2018, and he could be part of the solution there. Plus, with this news capping a disappointing season for the slugger, it’s tough to imagine the team finding a taker for Tomas’s contract.

Tomas, who’s still just 26, signed a six-year, $68.5MM pact to join the Arizona organization out of Cuba in December of 2014. The bulk of the obligations remain to be paid, including a $10MM salary for next season. After that, Tomas will have the option of heading to the open market or instead taking another $32.5MM over the 2019 and 2020 campaigns.

At present, all signs point to a “no” on that opt-out. While there’s still plenty of time for things to change, it’s somewhat difficult to see a scenario where Tomas will anticipate bigger earnings elsewhere given his current trajectory.

Given his widely panned glovework in the corner outfield, Tomas needs to hit quite a bit to be a useful player. While he has shown plenty of power, he just hasn’t reached base at a consistent enough clip thus far. Tomas had turned in a fairly promising 2016 season with the bat, slashing .272/.313/.508 and swatting 31 home runs. But he struggled to a mediocre .241/.294/.464 batting line through his first 180 trips to the plate in the current season before hitting the DL.