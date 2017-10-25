Orioles To Re-Sign Luis Sardinas

The Orioles struck a minor-league deal to re-sign infielder Luis Sardinas, according to Baseball America’s Matt Eddy. He had played with the club on a minors deal in 2017.
Sardinas, who’s still just 24 years of age, landed in Baltimore late in May via waiver claim. He had opened the year with the Padres, struggling to a .163/.226/.163 slash in 53 plate appearances to open the season. The O’s promptly outrighted him to Triple-A Norfolk.
Things went better at the plate for Sardinas after the move. He posted a .319/.348/.419 batting line and hit five home runs (a personal best) in his 331 trips to the plate at the highest level of the minors.
If he can sustain palatable offensive numbers, Sardinas could be a useful piece given his highly regarded glove. Perhaps there’s still hope his bat will come around at some point, but Tim Beckham will have first dibs on the shortstop job in Baltimore. For now, the O’s will likely consider Sardinas as a utility candidate in Spring Training.
Comments
jbigz12
The end of the flash era as the orioles utility man.
txtgab
Flaherty man, in a way I kind of feel bad for him, but when he was given his opportunities and he couldn’t capitalize. The first of the Rule 5 Dan Duquette guys whose careers are rotting in the orioles organization. (sometimes unfairly). Flaherty/McFarland/Garcia/Rickard/Santander.
jbigz12
Idk about that. These guys most likely wouldn’t have gotten shot with their respective organizations. There’s a reason they were eligible for the 40 man. Rickard would be no better than the 5th probably 6th best OF option on the Rays. Santander wouldn’t sniff the bigs on the Indians for at least another year. Flaherty got his opportunity in Baltimore, he’s not a regular. Most guys plucked out of this draft aren’t. Santander has plenty of time to develop there were no abs for him last year. Depending on what we do in free agency he could be in for a decent sized role this year. McFarland got every opportunity as well, he is what he is. It’s a crapshoot and we haven’t really found any key contributors yet. Though I think Rickard has gotten more playing time than he would’ve ever gotten in TB or most rosters. And like I said Santander has some intrigue. Sure we’ll be adding another name this year.
txtgab
I agree they have had their opportunities, but the roster and DL manipulations side track their careers years. Garcia was DL and Rule 5 stashed in ’15 and now can’t even make it out of AA. Rickard was squeezed to the minors last year and may be squeezed down there again, same thing with McFarland and in some instances Flaherty. I guess what I am trying to say is that they are doing the players no favors by drafting them/stashing them on the 25 (or DL) and then option them down to the minors. IMO it kind of defeats the purpose of the Rule 5 Draft if they keep optioning them down to the minors, Johan/Herrera/Hamilton/Deshields are all examples of how the system is supposed to work…. not just sticking with TJ Mcfarland for 1 year and then shuttling him back and forth between minors until he’s out of options or Arb eligibility gets too expensive.
bastros88
I can’t believe how young this guy is
Mr. Piggy
Wow! Those are decent numbers for playing at Norfolk. Surprised he didn’t get a September call up. Most have been a 40 man thing.
Phillies2017
Every time Matt Eddy posts another update of Minor League Transactions it makes my day much better.
Rule-5-Draft-Dodger
Agreed !!!
txtgab
Machado/Schoop/Mancini/Davis help out the team so much with flexibility, that Flaherty is no longer necessary. Sardinas hopefully will be better, but can’t be much worse, he will also be cheaper. I wouldn’t be surprised he makes the ML Roster.
LA Sam
Movin Flaherty to the rotation…..the master plan is all coming together….
lowtalker1
But he will flat line in the majors
Keep him
I couldn’t be happier that the padres cut him