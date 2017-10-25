Marlins To Meet With Stanton After World Series

Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton, who will enter the offseason as the most-watched trade candidate in baseball, said in an appearance last night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that he is slated to meet with the team’s new ownership group after the World Series ends. (Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald was among those to report on the comments.)
It’s a bit surprising to learn that Stanton hasn’t yet sat down with the incoming owners, who have been led publicly by surefire Hall-of-Famer Derek Jeter. His no-trade protection, after all, gives him full veto authority over any trade, so Stanton’s own preferences will weigh heavily in dictating the Miami organization’s freedom of action this winter.
As I explored in discussing the Marlins’ offseason options just yesterday, the team’s reported intentions to drop payroll to the $90MM level seem to make a Stanton deal rather likely. Particularly given that the slugger is coming off of an excellent season that boosted his profile and marketability, Stanton will hold quite a lot of appeal to other organizations. But the Marlins can scarcely afford to hang onto him at that payroll level, and almost certainly can’t afford to do so while also seeking to acquire new MLB talent to boost a moribund pitching staff.
Stanton fielded some questions from Kimmel about possible destinations. While it’s possible to read something into the responses, it largely seems that Stanton ably handled them without giving away anything of substance. He did acknowledge he “grew up a Dodger fan” and hinted he’d have little trouble approving a deal to send him to the National League champs, though that’s hardly surprising. Stanton also said he’d be willing to spend some time as a DH when asked about the Red Sox as a landing spot, though again that was hardly a committed response. And the slugger quipped that he “like[s] beating up on the Mets” when asked about that (seemingly unlikely) destination, that hardly seems to dictate anything about his future.
Ultimately, all that’s really known about Stanton’s preferences, per Jackson, is that he does not wish to endure a rebuild. Even then, it’s all but impossible at this point to know whether the star would consider a move to a team that is just opening a competitive window. Given that he has yet even to discuss the situation with the team’s new top decisionmakers, it seems fair to say that the potential offseason drama has yet even to begin in earnest.
Comments
digimike
Wave the no trade in exchange for some ownership right, GC.
mrnatewalter
Is this even allowed? Are current players allowed to also be owners of a team?
Now I’m curious.
kbarr888
I need to look at Pujols Deal, but it has some type of “long term employment” in it I think…..not ownership……I don’t think.
philsark94
I’d be shocked if he landed in Boston. Boston’s ownership group has made it pretty clear that they don’t want to exceed the luxury tax and taking on Stanton’s contract would cost a pretty penny.
Coast1
The 2018-2019 free agent class is excellent. If a team knows they’ll exceed the luxury tax threshold for 2019 it makes sense to get under in 2018 and reset the tax rate.
jdodge22
That was just for this past year. I don’t think they’ve made that statement about the coming years. Especially since as it stands now they are right at the threshold without doing a thing for the year to come.. in other words they are going way over this year
bigkempin
BOS is already going to be over the luxury tax line anyways. Even after they decline’s Craig’s option they’ll still have $145M going to 8 players + a deferred payment to Manny. Add in arb raises and they’ll probably be up around $170M or so.
Bruin1012
Why do people keep saying that the Red Sox aren’t going over the luxury tax in 2018? There has been nothing said one way or the other for 2018. The Red Sox went under this year so they have reset the penalties. I think you are confusing the Red Sox with the Yankees who have indicated they want to be under the threshold in 2018 to reset there penalties.
Modified_6
If you don’t want to be in a bad position, don’t sign a long deal. Go with 2-year deals your whole career.
I don’t blame him for not wanting to go through a rebuild, but I won’t feel bad if he has to. He signed a deal to make him stupid rich, they gave him security, he should fulfill his side.
aff10
He’s not demanding a trade, so much as indicating a willingness to accept one. People would complain about him begin selfish if he said that he would block a trade
Coast1
In fairness to Stanton he never talked about not wanting to go through a rebuild until the rumors of him being traded surfaced. He was asked whether he wanted to stay or go and he said he didn’t want to go through a rebuild. If it doesn’t come up, he probably says nothing.
Jake Tillinghast
So should the team with trying to field a championship caliber team.
takeyourbase
I agree and strongly dislike player opt outs.
Vedder80
Player opt outs are negotiated. The player gives up additional guaranteed money in the deal in exchange for the right to bet on themselves that when the opt out period hits, they will be able to make even more.
Let’s take Jason Heyward’s contract for example. He gave up more guaranteed money elsewhere (according to reports), but received the opt out provisions in his contract. In hindsight, based upon his performance to date, he probably should have taken more money. That being said, I am sure the Cubs are happy they are committed to fewer dollars (no matter what delusional fans want to say his defense is worth).
alexgordonbeckham
Well to be fair, the Cubs front-loaded that deal and they’re paying him $28 mill a year up until the opt-out. His earnings potential was higher taking this deal with the Cubs as opposed to another deal with an opt-out. He’s making more his first 3 years with the Cubs than if he signed with another team.
chitown311
And the opt-out will not be exercised by Heyward, considering the sub-par years he has had. This might be one of the worst contracts in baseball come next year or two. After the Cubs get done paying him $28.2mm this year, the Cubs will still be on the hook for 5 years, $106mm. For JASON HEYWARD!
thegreatcerealfamine
Is the worst contract in MLB…
thegreatcerealfamine
As long as they’re winning Cubs fans will say that about his defense…
kbarr888
Heyward’s contract is not really that “Front-Loaded”. It is actually a rather evenly distributed contract.
’18 = 21.5 M
’19 = 20.0 M
’20 = 21 M
’21 = 21 M
’22 = 22 M
’23 = 22 M
’24 = FA
themed
Not Delusional to say the Heyward contract is a huge overpay!
Wolf Chan
I dislike opt out too, personally I would rather see more mutual options in contracts where the team can exercise an option but the player can reject it – I think it makes for a happier dugout.
JD396
A mutual option is almost a guaranteed end of the deal. All the reasons one side has to pick their side up, are reasons for the other side to decline.
cosmic
If you don’t want to be in a bad position, don’t sign no trade clauses with your players. Go with 2 year deals for everyone.
These players make the teams stupid rich, they provide the product they are selling, they should fulfill their side.
EndinStealth
You only offer two year deals to players you will quickly have a bad team. Good players want long term security.
Wolf Chan
the smarter thing is to lock down young players in fairly long term – like 5 year deals and such. You gamble a little that the player will work out based on a 1 or 2 year sample but in the long run you can end up paying a pretty inexpensive price for a superstar if it woks out – if not you lose a lot less than a bad free agent signing.
Modified_6
When a person, business, or group is paying you in the millions you’re the guy who should be doing your end of the deal. Going through interviews and openly talking about how you don’t want to be with a team is BS. Don’t sign something if you’re not going to be ok with the potential negatives.
It’s really not difficult. Someone gives you millions of dollars, you don’t put them in the news in a negative light.
Frank Waller
Top landing spots for him include:
Dodgers due to where he grew up
Yankees, although they would have to trade a few others to accommodate him
Red Sox, would have to trade others including one of their young, cheap outfielders
Blue Jays, RF replacement for Bautista and the face of the franchise
Those are the teams that can easily afford him, but, almost every team would want him. Some just are not viable like Oakland and Tampa and San Diego. He needs to go to the AL because at some point he will need to play first and DH.
EndinStealth
Tow other teams that have interest that could easily handle the contract are the Phillies and Cardinals. But from what I’ve heard he’d block both.
kbarr888
I wonder if the Nats…..who will probably be losing Harper after ’18…..would Bite on Stanton to solidify their OF. Werth is off the books ($21 Million last year)…..
they almost made it in ’18……replacing Werth with Stanton just might make that difference up?
tim815
Stanton plus Scherzer. In a more-becoming-a-salary-cap-league. Yikes.
Coast1
The Blue Jays aren’t. Adding Stanton by himself would put their payroll higher than it was in 2017. So they’d have no room to add anyone else. Their team is cratering. They are old and would need everything to go right to contend in 2018 and then they have key free agents after that. They need to do a rebuild.
The Dodgers, Red Sox, and Yankees aren’t looking to take on a contract of that size right now. They can afford it but it’d mean a change in strategy. The Cardinals, mentioned below, would struggle absorbing Stanton’s contract. Their highest payroll ever is $148 million and BR has them at $133 million now.
Dan Chilton
The Cardinals would not struggle absorbing Stanton’s contract. Their new TV deal starts in 2018, giving them an additional $50m of payroll. The yearly payout will continue to grow with an annual escalator, ending in 2032 with roughly $86m.
NotCanon
The Phillies are the best-situated to afford Stanton’s contract, with less than $4MM on the books for 2018 and the capacity to run payrolls up to the CBT without too much financial risk (TV deal worth about $100MM/year). They also don’t have many departing players (though they’ll certainly want to add FA/trade talent in a few key areas like SP and late-innings BP), and a couple of highly-touted prospects in the high minors that could be in line for a promotion to the Bigs this year. They also don’t owe much in arbitration raises, since more than half of their 40-man was pre-arb this year.
The Yankees have $117MM committed ($95MM if Tanaka opts out), but they have to be careful if they want to dip back under the CBT because that’s for 7 (6) players, and they need to look at potentially-significant arbitration raises (Gregorius, Betances, Warren, Gray) as well as a few departures that may be big shoes to fill (Frazier, Holliday, Sabathia, Garcia).
The Red Sox have $158MM committed for 7 players, plus a number of pending arb raises (Bogaerts, Pomeranz, JBJ, Kelly) and a few departures to fill (Young, Moreland, Reed, Abad, Nunez), so they’re pretty much a lock to not get under, but they’re going to want to plan for doing so in ’19 and ’20 due to the new penalties for exceeding, which would be tough with a contract of Stanton’s size.
The Blue Jays have $87MM committed (assuming mutual Bautistia option isn’t picked up) for 7 players and only a few arbitration raises, plus a couple of notable departures, so they’re likely positioned to acquire a salary like Stanton’s. They’re probably the second-easiest to handle it, between their usual salary expenditures and CBT space.
em650r
The Anaheim Angels need some extra pop in that line up.
vinscully16
Dombrowski will not be able to resist his habit for emptying the farm to acquire a big name. Would be a departure for DD not to undertake this task. Good luck in Boston, GS.
mhaftman7
The worst part is the lack of assurance that he won’t just opt out in two years. In all honesty, whether the team he is on at the time is good or not, why wouldn’t you opt out and let everyone bid on you? In my opinion, the only way he doesn’t opt out is if he gets hurt.
kizzlenut
The way i see it there are only 2 teams that could\would be able to pull this off, the DODGERS IF they loose the world series, and the
BOSTON REDSOX, Boston will not be under the luxury tax threshold this year either way, and they need a player like Stanton to fill Ortiz shoes/roll, there TV ratings dipped last year, and they need that pop he brings! Look for Miami to eat some money on the deal for a better package, I can see jbj, e.Rod, Travis, and a few minor leaguers to get the deal done and Miami picks up 100mm out of the 295mm remaining, no one will pick up the wholebill, the Phillies would but Stanton will block that. Also the previous commenter is correct this move is right up dombrowski’ avenue. Ex) the miggy trade
thegreatcerealfamine
Travis…come-on-man he has no value and it would take a better haul then JBJ and Erod..
Miami isn’t gonna eat that much salary.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
See I don’t see the Dodgers being in regardless. I actually think no matter what they probably churn this winter. They are at the place where they are going to drop significant dead weight from payroll and could potentially drop a significant amount more and be in terrific shape. I think the storyline is nice one. I just don’t think it’s a major need. It’s an interesting thought although talk about a team going from one extreme of handiness to another.
marlins17
Yeah agreed, it would take way more than that. Try Groome, Chavis, and Shawaryn if Miami eats anywhere that kind of money. And hell it might take that if they eat 40mm.
aff10
Groome and Chavis is worse than Bradley and Rodriguez
marlins17
What??? How? Jbj has only had one good year and is clearly overrated, that talent ship as sailed, plus less years of control. E rod could be solid but think White Sox rebuild, screw major league pieces that havent performed. Would much rather have higher ceiling talent.
Realtexan
Have Jeter get with John Daniels and work out a trade or something. Cause the Rangers needs all the help they can get. The Rangers just need like the fish do to is fresh rebuild. From the ground up. Have a big sale everyone must go sale. For both teams
southbeachbully
a) Marlins shouldn’t eat a single dollar. They are not trading a negative value. Stanton had one of the best seasons by a hitter in decades and is coming into his prime. In comparison to the likely numbers that Harper, Machado and others will sign will make Stanton’s deal look even more reasonable. The length of the contract is the concern not the annual dollars.
b) If traded then I imagine starting pitching has to be the main target so all of these (enter the name of your washed hitter here) are for naught. If you don’t fork over pitching prospects or mlb starters then no Stanton for you.
timtim007
It is such a huge commitment to take on that contract, when you could probably sign 2, or maybe even 3 .300 hitters that each hit 20-25 home runs a year. They wouldn’t have the star power that GS has, but would be possibly more consistent. GS would fill alot of seats at the ballpark for sure.
Realtexan
Gotta a funny feeling the Fish will eat if not the majority of G.S. Contract just to trade him off for a .300 hitter like Napoli
Astros_fan_84
I can see the Astros making a play, but only if Stanton waives the opt out. I’m not sure if he would or could do that, but he’d be an amazing addition to the lineup.