AL Notes: Cora, Tigers, Astros

There are many reasons that Alex Cora is the right man to manage the Red Sox. As Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald points out, the fact that he’s Latino only adds to that list. Cora is the 47th manager in the history of the Red Sox franchise, and, up until now, every single one of them had been white. The former middle infielder will be involved with a front office that is mostly white while managing a team on the field that has often been predominantly black and hispanic. Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy has stressed that Cora’s minority status is “a bonus rather than impetus”, but regardless, it looks great for a franchise that took 12 years longer to integrate their roster than the first MLB team to do so. Interestingly, Silverman notes that in 2017, 43 percent of major league baseball players were players of color, while only three of 30 managers were non-white.
More from around the AL…
- While Tigers are unlikely to make any significant additions to their major league roster this winter, Evan Woodbery of mlive.com says that the organization will be very active on the minor league free agent market. Detroit will focus on making moves to bolster their depth at Triple-A Toledo and will hope to “find a diamond in the rough or lightning in the bottle”, according to GM Al Avila. Woodbery lists 23 players in the Tigers’ system who are eligible to become minor league free agents, and while many of those will probably re-sign with the organization, it seems likely there will be some shuffling of their Double- and Triple-A rosters this winter.
- Three and a half years ago, an article appeared in Sports Illustrated with a prediction that the Astros would win the 2017 World Series. This past Thursday, Ben Reiter of Sports Illustrated explains why he’s predicting a repeat for the Astros in 2018. Although only two teams have been able to win back-to-back championships since the 70’s, Reiter cites a powerhouse offense that will only lose Cameron Maybin and Carlos Beltran as a big reason the Astros can accomplish the feat next year. He also points out that more young reinforcements are on the way in five-tool left-handed outfielder Kyle Tucker and towering right-handed pitcher Forrest Whitley. While Reiter cites the bullpen as an area of need, he concludes that the Astros are “unusually well-positioned to hang onto the crown”.
Comments
lysander
Being overly-concerned about racial balance in any sport is PC nonsense. If you hire a Latino manager for a team that’s majority Latino, does that mean you’re being inconsiderate of the minority “white” players? Regardless, “Latino” or “Hispanic” aren’t all-encompassing terms and there is no such thing as “white” culture. Cubans are not the same as Mexican; there’s a lot more to culture than language. Ultimately, there are 24 players who are there to do their job and if a player needs cultural support from his manager in order to do that, the GM needs to start shopping him ASAP.
liamsfg
I know what you’re trying to say, and some of it is very valid.
But delivering it in this way and using terms such as “PC nonsense” is just taking away from your argument.
The reason this is important is because it has never happened before for this team.
Once every team has gone full circle and all cultures has been involved in every facet of the game, then this will no longer be news. Until that day, stuff like this is relevant.
Cora was hired because he is good at what he does. Being closer in demographic to his players could boost comradery. I don’t see why pointing that out could ever be considered “nonsense.”
Rwm102600
If you hire anyone because they are a minority, you are still being racist. Forcing quotas for minority managers etc is not helping. The best person should get the job. No one should get a job or be denied a job because of their ethnicity or color of their skin. Alex Cora has always, to my knowledge, been a standup guy and good clubhouse presence. To suggest that his hire is good because he is Latino is a slap in the face to all he has done and to his character. PC bull crap is doing more harm then good. I’m glad he got the job because I think HE deserves it. That’s the only reason that should matter to anyone.
xabial
I usually don’t like to get involved in race topics.. It’s a sensitive topic and there are no winners.. only losers.
But I still can’t believe Cora’s the 47th manager in the history of the Red Sox franchise and, up until now, every one of them had been white.
That’s Crazy! even if back then, it wasn’t commonplace like today.
If/when Cora retires… they’ll be saying the same thing if/when they hire an African American manager lol.
This’ll follow the Sox for a while, and people could use it to their advantage to falsely accuse them…..
Still, Hire based on Talent, not on race.. But 47’s a crazy #…
This is a delicate topic guys, approach with caution…
hiflew
If/when he retires? I’m pretty sure it will be when because I doubt very seriously he is the first immortal on Earth. I could be surprised though.
xabial
Fired is the other option, I’m trying to avoid it because I am trying to be classy, considering we haven’t seen Cora manage 1 game (firing managers is common MLB)
I’m sure there are other ways managers aren’t kept such as not renewing their contracts when expire (technically fired, but literally)
Retiring is considered best possible outcome in this brutal job, when there are many other ways to lose it.
It was a great try, trying to be funny, we need more humor,
But you missed.
xabial
(Technicallly fired, but not* literally )
AngelsintheTroutfield
Bobby Valentine is white?
JD396
I’m not convinced he is even from Earth
ScottCarriere
Orange white.
SundownDevil
I called it at the beginning of the offseason. “Diversity” is going to be the buzzword for new manager and front office hires for teams. It’s an unofficial edict from Major League Baseball, in part to spite the President and his policies.
Martinez, Cora, and Kapler. So far, two out of three. We’ll see what happens with the Yankees.
JD396
I understand that extrapolating meaning from the meaningless is our new national pastime but even then it’s a stretch to suggest that diversity in FO and coaching hires is anything new in the MLB. They’ve actively talked about this stuff with essentially every managerial vacancy the over the last 20 years.
majorflaw
“It’s an unofficial edict from Major League Baseball, in part to spite the President and his policies.”
Nonsense. Bud Lite was pushing for diversity hires back when Traitor Don was still cheating on his second wife with his third wife.