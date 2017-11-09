Cubs To Hire Brandon Hyde As Bench Coach

The Cubs have decided to hire Brandon Hyde as their new bench coach, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (via Twitter). Chicago found itself in need when Dave Martinez departed to manage the Nationals.
Hyde, 44, is certainly a familiar face for the Cubs. He most recently served on skipper Joe Maddon’s staff as first base coach. Before that, Hyde was the bench coach under prior manager Rick Renteria and also coached for the Marlins earlier in his career.
Comments
RonTrauma
Meh.
tim815
Bench coach is supposed to be competent, not flashy.
Hyde is that.
Bench coach is a bit of a meh position to start with.
JKB
Doug Dascenzo then may become the first base coach
rememberthecoop
It’s an otherwise star-studded coaching staff. Butterfield has reputation as a top infield coach; Chili Davis has excellent rep as hitting coach; Maddon is one of the top 3 or 4 managers; Hickey considered to be outstanding PC…pretty much all top in their fields. Except for Hyde.
rememberthecoop
I was hoping for David Ross, but not surprised if he wasn’t interested.
bigjonliljon
Me too. Ross has been busy. I think he still wants time away. Give him a year or two