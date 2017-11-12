Yankees Notes: Rule 5 Draft, Cashman, Sabathia, Manager

Given the Yankees’ recent history of making trades during or just after the GM Meetings, Joel Sherman of the New York Post wouldn’t be surprised to see the club swing a deal in the coming week. Such a trade could involve young players that the Yankees can’t find 40-man roster space for in advance of the Rule 5 Draft, Sherman notes, as teams have until 8pm on November 20 to finalize their 40-man rosters for this year’s Rule 5 selections (which take place after the Winter Meetings in December). Names such as Garrett Cooper, Bryan Mitchell, Luis Cessa, or Tyler Austin could potentially be dealt instead of kept on the 40-man — the latter two names are included by Sherman along with Starlin Castro in a speculative trade with the Giants for Joe Panik. That proposed deal is one of three speculative trades floated by Sherman “as an exercise to understand needs, goals and possibilities as much as anything else,” with the other two trades involving the Mets and Indians, and a three-team blockbuster between the Giants, Marlins, and Cubs.
- GM Brian Cashman told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand and other reporters (all links to Feinsand’s Twitter account) that he has yet to speak to C.C. Sabathia or his representatives this offseason, though the general manager said he is likely to see Sabathia’s agent at the GM Meetings this week. Sabathia has already expressed an interest in returning to the Yankees in free agency, and given the veteran’s solid numbers in 2017, he’d give the club an experienced and productive arm at the back of the rotation, if the Yankees weren’t sold on Cessa or Mitchell as the fifth starter. Still, if New York makes a play for Shohei Ohtani as rumored, there might not be room for Sabathia in a rotation that also includes Masahiro Tanaka, Luis Severino, Sonny Gray, and Jordan Montgomery.
- The Yankees’ managerial search will be delayed until Thursday, while Cashman is at the GM Meetings. It isn’t known which candidate will be interviewed on Thursday. Cashman said his club is still “early” in the search process, noting that “I know we’re on the clock, but we have to go through the steps regardless….I’d like something to be in place, but we have a vacancy and we have to take our time to fill that void.”
qbass187
Cashman is so lame
mikeyank55
Such a well thought and explained position. Have you re-upped to spend next summer in Flushing?
Cashman deserves executive of the year for transforming the Yankees from rebuild mode to very competitive in one year.
costergaard2
Cashman has done a good job. The ’13 Yankees were old, overpriced, and underwhelming. Four years later, there is only one onerous contract (Ellsbury), the team is young, and they are ready to win now. I’m not on board with letting Girardi go, but I’m giving Cashman some rope, he’s earned it…
card collector18
I feel like Castro is the better asset over Panik..
Brixton
Panik is cheaper, controlled longer and has been really similar over the last 2 years, and a lot better over the last 3
Death
But Castro has da homerz!
Brixton
The Sherman article also includes one of the worst Stanton proposals I’ve seen from an actual writer. The Marlins aren’t going to get much for Stanton if theres no money being paid down, but the idea that the Giants can get rid of Cueto, plus only give up 2 meh prospects for Stanton is kind of ridiculous to me
Fred
I really don’t understand why Girardi was let go. What it due to that one playoff blunder?
TheChanceyColborn
More of his management style. From what I hear from MLBTR’s sources is that he rubbed people the wrong way.
Ejemp2006
The Yankees have been smart and disciplined for the past two years. I am curious to see who they hire as their manager. It seems like they are a step ahead of baseball right now and I think who they pick might tell us a lot about what the next managerial trend will be.
Fred
That trend has already happened w/ Roberts and Hinch in the World Series and Cora on the Red Sox
notagain27
How many impact players were on both teams?? There’s your difference.
JKB
No that was not the reason
JT19
From what I’ve read/heard, Girardi’s people skills aren’t that great and he tends to treat every game like a Game 7 (which has its pros and cons). Yankees want a manager who would connect with the players more while also being able to grow with the core of the team.
Death
Because he kept a binder.
bradthebluefish
What’s the point of firing a good manager if you don’t have a good replacement manager ready to go.
Brixton
Because they wanted a different voice
vpolite
Why would the Giants give up Panik for Castro? Panik already has Gold Glove. He’s a good no. 2 hitter. Castro’s power will suffer at AT&T.
JKB
Because its Joel Sherman talking out of his rear end again
mikeyank55
Joel Sherman=Mr. Met
xabial
Noooo!! Not Garrett Cooper.
2017 Yankees Stats: .326/.333/.488 (5 doubles, 1 triple) over 45PA.
After that hamstring injury, Yankees sent him down, and he was never brought back up.
He was criticised for hitting in hitter friendly PCL, so the #’s were disregarded (.366 BA with 17 homers and 82 RBI in just 75 games with the Brewers’ Triple-A, before trade to the Yankees)
Give him a chance.
Phillies2017
Cant wait until 11/20 when we see whos on the table for the R5. Always some interesting names left on the table
JT19
I feel like Sherman doesn’t actually consider stats and just considers trades based on name recognition. In no world does that Stanton make trade sense. No chance the Cubs give up Happ for Cueto, let alone throw Zobrist in there too.
walls17
Come home Panik! Get er done Cashman! Castro+some 40 man casualties enough to get it done?