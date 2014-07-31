Marlins Acquire Jarred Cosart, Enrique Hernandez For Colin Moran, Jake Marisnick, Comp Pick

The Marlins have announced a multi-player trade with the Astros that will bring starter Jarred Cosart, shortstop Enrique Hernandez, and outfielder Austin Wates to Miami in exchange for third baseman Colin Moran, outfielder Jake Marisnick, pitcher Francis Martes, and the Marlins’ 2015 compensation pick.
In short, both of baseball’s worst teams from 2013 have shuffled a series of young players in a deal that could have wide-ranging repercussions for both franchises. Miami was said to be chasing a young arm, and that’s exactly what they got. But it came at a fairly steep price.
In Cosart, the Marlins are getting a pitcher who came to Houston in the 2011 Hunter Pence deal and has blossomed somewhat in the last two seasons. The 24-year-old has a 4.41 ERA through 116 1/3 frames with 5.8 K/9 against 3.9 BB/9 and a sterling 56.5% groundball rate. That has been good for a 4.02 FIP, 4.28 xFIP, and 4.42 SIERA — hardly ace-level numbers, to be sure, but useful and promising enough given his age. Of course, much of Cosart’s value lies in the fact that he will not even be eligible for arbitration until 2017.
Miami also added some other useful pieces in the trade. Hernandez reached the big leagues this year at just 22 years of age, and owns an impressive .284/.348/.420 slash line through 89 plate appearances. He had slashed .336/.379/.503 in the upper minors, which itself represented a major step up in his results for the youngster. Wates, 25, is something of an on-base machine: he owns a .303/.381/.415 career triple-slash in the minors. Though he does not bring much power to the table, he does have 31 stolen bases this year in his first extended action at Triple-A.
For Houston, the deal brought a variety of goodies in return. Moran was the 6th overall pick in last year’s draft, and numerous reports suggest that he was seriously under consideration with the Astros’ first overall selection. Though he has not exactly dominated at High-A at age 21 (.294/.342/.393), he is not far removed from the amateur ranks and has plenty of time to develop.
Marisnick, meanwhile, is expected to slot right into the club’s lineup. A perennial top-100 prospect who was somewhat blocked in Miami, he has struggled in limited MLB exposure (.183/.231/.248 line in 169 total plate appearances). But the right-handed hitting outfielder, still only 23, has a .277/.326/.434 line in his 377 Triple-A plate appearances.
And then there is the compensation pick, which will come in the first available slot and carries a good bit of value (delivering immense flexibility to a Houston club that will have two high first-round choices next year). The final piece, Martes, is just 18 years old. The Dominican native has worked at the Rookie level this year, tossing 29 innings of 4.97 ERA ball and working both in relief and as a starter.
Brian McTaggart (via Twitter) first reported the deal. Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald (via Twitter), Evan Drellich of the Houston Chronicle (via Twitter), and Jon Heyman of CBSSports.com (via Twitter) all reported details of the players involved.
Comments
Ray Ray
Fast and furious last few minutes of the deadline.
Jeff Miller
The Pence trades just keep on giving…
StantonLikeMyDaddy
BEST comment ever
philliesfan136
Thanks for reminding us..
mlbaustin
Maybe that’s why RAJ didn’t do anything.
sascoach2003
Anyone else get the image of RAJ today being like the brothers at the end of “Trading Places”? Trying to sell off players with huge contracts for nothing at the very end?
Phillyfan425
Ehh, I’m (personally) pretty low on Cosart. He seems to have lost his strikeout stuff, and is still walking a ton of guys. He may turn it around, but I don’t see him as this dominant pitcher that he was once touted as.
Jeff Miller
I don’t either, but those trades will haunt us. I was fine with acquiring Pence, but when they moved him a year later for 30 cents on the dollar to avoid paying a $1M or so luxury tax fee, it made the whole thing 10 kinds of awful.
Phillyfan425
I actually have no problem with the haul we gave away for Pence (they may have been separately used to get better pieces, but I don’t think they are all that great of players – they fit the Phils mold of “talented athletes” trying to play baseball). Like you said, the trading him away to save a luxury tax (and getting much, much less in return) is the bigger issue.
Jeff Miller
The Pence trades just keep on giving…
Tyler Brigham
this is surprising. i wonder who the astros got for him
mlbaustin
Good for the Marlins. I sort of have a crush on this team.
letsgogiants
I would too if it weren’t for Loria and Sampson.
Early on, though, they were reminding me a bit of the 2012 A’s: A young team that has fun on the field and in the dugout.
Early on, though, they were reminding me a bit of the 2012 A’s: A young team that has fun on the field and in the dugout.
ray_derek
Big splash there fish
Ace2095
I like this trade for the Marlins, if they didn’t give up that much that is.
No Baseball In Indiana
From one excellent organization to another, ouch.
letsgogiants
This definitely fits what the Marlins are looking for: Young pitching that is cost controlled that can help the team both now and in the future. Depending on who the Marlins give up, Cosart will be a nice compliment to Fernandez, Alvarez, and Heaney in 2015.
Eric
“Oh my, Jose, you are so dreamy!”
“Nice walk rate, Henderson.”
Baloo
I think Eovaldi can still bloom into a big leaguer, or at least a solid bullpen arm. Dude throws straight heat.
Tyler Jedrzejak
next years rotation for the marlins will be pretty sound and promising.
Paul Ryan Stivender
McTaggartt also says Kiké Hernandez is going too. It may be Stanton. Who knows?
Ray Ray
Jake Marisnick going to Astros
BaseballBeisbol
Sweet get for the Astros.
Ray Ray
Even better, they got Moran too, former top 10 pick.
BaseballBeisbol
Makes it even sweeter. Head scratcher for the Marlins. I think there were better pitchers available for that price. They must have really wanted the extra years of control for Cosart.
Ray Ray
I think that’s what they were going for. They were also rumored with Wade Miley. Team control would (and should) definitely be important for a team like the Marlins.
abanda12
well after they lost in every single other starting pitcher they got desperate and made sure they got cosart, look like more than the Marlins wanted his services but they gave the best offer
Ace2095
Moran is a very nice add for the Astros.
chicothekid
I saw Moran a few weeks ago in person. He reminded me very much of a David Wright like type hitter. Does not have a lot of power, but just hits and hits and hits. I think the Astros are going to be very happy with him in a few years. I can easily why the Marlins were willing to lose Marisnick, but this one is going to be painful.
Adam
Moran has a great bat, but like his uncle he probably won’t hit for enough pop to make him a great player at a “power position”, I’m not happy to see the Marlins dump him, but he is a guy I see turning into a Bill Mueller-type.
Ace2095
I remember hoping that he would fall to the Red Sox so that they could draft him and when the Marlins took him I was bummed out. I really like him and what he is able to bring to the table, I think he could be a mix between Altuve and Wright if that makes sense (Just without the steals of Altuve)
paqza
Wright had much better numbers at the same levels. Much better.
Rarth
I hate to give up Cosart with his plus stuff and Kike after his hot start but we got a decent haul in this one.
BaseballBeisbol
I’ve never seen this guy pitch, but his peripherals are fairly atrocious for someone I’d consider to have plus stuff. 116 IP, 51 BB, 75 Ks.
Rarth
He definitely has premium stuff but hasn’t racked up the K’s at the major league level. Walks have been his weakness.
He definitely has premium stuff but hasn’t racked up the K’s at the major league level. Walks have been his weakness.
Anthony Rainier
Cosart had to go, he was apparently not a personality the front office liked and the coaching staff wasn’t a fan either. I’m shocked Houston pulled this much talent for him. I think he’s a solid #4 starter at best.
Rarth
I had heard rumblings of this as well. I’m more bullish on his potential but I agree we got a great haul. It goes to show the value of cost controlled, young SP
Bob
Cosart was bordering on going back to Oklahoma City the past 4 starts. I think the Marlins were looking at a 2011 baseball america hand book
WhoKilledTheRallyMonkey
I saw that coming….. wait what…. the Marlins….. Buyers?
letsgogiants
This is pretty much a deal for the future for both teams, as Cosart has had some ups and downs this season. This will be an interesting deal to revisit a couple years from now. Both teams got respectable returns.
Adam
The Marlins lose both Marisnick and Moran? Well that doesn’t make me happy.
Adam
Two of our Top 10 Prospects for Cosart, not feeling that trade off.
Adam
Wait, we got Austin Wates too?! Nevermind, here we come World Series!
Ray Ray
Not to mention a draft pick and an 18 year old Dominican pitcher.
Adam
Those are about as likely to pan out as a lotto ticket, but since it’s the Marlins, I’m sure Martes will win a Cy Young in 2018.
Ray Ray
Technically the top 10 picks are lotto tickets as well. Actually they are probably more like lotto tickets with one guaranteed correct number.
raef715
funny to see this comment 3 years late. not the 2018 cy young, but could be 2018 ROY, plus the pick turned into daz cameron.
Ray Ray
Not to mention a draft pick and an 18 year old Dominican pitcher.
Mikey Cooper
Source: #Marlins are sending Collin Moran and Jake Marisnick and a comp pick to Astros according to source.
sascoach2003
Great haul for the Astros. I’ve seen Marisnick all year here in New Orleans and he’s got a tailor-made swing for Astros Stadium and that nice target in left-left center. Wishing him good luck, as he’s my favorite Zephyrs player
Spencer James
Meanwhile, the Phillies and RAJ are scratching their heads wondering how they didn’t get top tier prospects for Marlon Byrd.
Eric Mack
I’m still laughing at RAJ not getting anything.
LIMetfan22
Me too. The Phils and Fish have been absolute jokes this deadline. Well, the Phils are always jokes.
coldgoldenfalstaff
Interesting deal. I hate to see Cosart go, but to get two top prospects (including the #6 pick last year) and a competitive balance pick is a pretty solid haul.
Neil Tatro
what a steal by the astros..
Beersy
Good deal for both clubs, with a slight edge going to the Astros.
abanda12
Ill miss you cosart … seen u since you were in high school. Hope you have a great career with the marlins. Never forget who gave you your first shot in the big league goodbye. and kike you came out of no where and show us all that top prospects aren’t the only ones to show they deserve to be in the major league.
LIMetfan22
Marlins huge overpay. Love it
Guest
Yeah now the Mets JUST might be able to pass them for third.
LIMetfan22
They’re 1.5 games back. Nice burn
Cory Charles Allen
The Marlins didn’t part with any ML players, and they added a ML starting pitcher and a decent player that can play at second base or in the outfield? We got better not worse(for this year at least)
LIMetfan22
A starting pitcher with a 5.8 K/9 and a 4 FIP. Meanwhile, you gave up your 1st round pick from last year, plus a 4th outfielder with potential. Yeah you’re right, you got better.
Tim
How’d the mets do?
LIMetfan22
Well, they didn’t give up their 2013 1st round pick and Brandon Nimmo for a future reliever (most likely). I’d say that non-trade is pretty good.
Tim
but they are close to winning and having a decent team?
LIMetfan22
Kind of, yeah. Harvey/Wheeler/Thor/DeGrom/Niese next year is a damn good staff. Duda emerged and is now a top 10 first baseman in baseball. Grandy has done well, TdA re-emerged and has been one of the best hitters in base ball the past 5 weeks. The bullpen has become a strength. Just need to fill SS and/or LF with a league average or better player and the Mets are golden. Sorry :/
paqza
Yes.
Yes.
Metsfan27
Better to make no moves than the wrong moves
Tim
Better to have won in the last two decades then not at all….
Cory Charles Allen
Moran hasn’t played up to his billing in the minors and has not developed power for a 3b. Marisnick has a strikeout problem and hasn’t done anything in his appearances in the big leagues. Cosart has great stuff, just needs to put it together. He’s moving from a hitters park to a pitchers park. I like this move
LIMetfan22
A lot of pitchers had great stuff who never put it together. Cosart doesn’t strike people out, walks everyone, and is a 2 pitch pitcher.
Also Moran projects to be a solid regular as a 3b in the majors. If he develops power then even better. Marisnick can be a good OF if he developed patience and such. The Marlins overpaid big time
Cory Charles Allen
Futhermore, Moran is pretty bad defensively and is probably destined for 1b or a corner outfield spot with little power
Cory Charles Allen
Moran defensively will not hold up at 3rd. I could see him being a 300. hitter with 10 homers a year.
Seamaholic
I agree. This isn’t a bad deal for the Marlins. Most of the people commenting here have probably never seen any of these players, not even on TV. Moran is on the bust path (could change), Marisnick’s OK but probably a bench player.
LIMetfan22
I’ve seen Jared Cossart pitch. He isn’t very good. Solid #4, at best.
mikecav19
Hi, Astros fan here. He does have upside. Have fun with him. He is erratic and that rarely works out. Plus, have fun with the attitude. Don’t follow him on Twitter if you want rosy glasses.
Bob
the draft pick was enough to warrant Cosart. As someone who watches the Astros everyday, Cosart was bordering on going to the bullpen last week. 2 former top 100 prospects and a comp pick? Come on
GetToTheChoppa
They didn’t trade any young pieces for iffy MLB ready talent. Cosart wasn’t dealt because the Astros had a surplus. Cosart was dealt because he’s like Trevor bauer. Great talent horrible personality. Addition by subtraction for the Astros. Mets didn’t part with a former top 5 pick, top 100 prospect, and a draft pick for a guy who’s rough around the edges. I give it 2 years of losing before the marlins trade Cosart cause he’s a pain.
abanda12
But i understand why they did this. After not signing Aiken we needed to regain somewhat prospects that we lost in him and nix. I hope Brady joins a jr college and re enters the draft for then the astros get him and if we stay where we are at we also get the fourth or fifth pick in the draft. Not saying this will happen of course because well rangers i think u will have the first pick this year 😉 hehe
Phillyfan425
In order to draft Brady next year, he’d have to approve being drafted by you guys (which after what happened, I’d bet against that).
abanda12
Thing is then we just keep getting the next pick over and over again if he don’t sign. (that’s is he actually does keep retrying for the next four years of course and if somehow don’t get taken before we pick him every year )But if he don’t this next year then i bet we are moving on .
Phillyfan425
No, you are just ineligible to draft him. It’s not “draft him and get the compensation pick if he doesn’t sign”. You aren’t allowed to pick him by MLB rules unless he allows it. Your “eligible draft pool” is the entire amateur group minus Aiken.
Anthony Rainier
Aiken Will never ever pitch in a Houston uniform after that fiasco. Bridge is burnt and all other roads across the river are impassable.
abanda12
Yeah most likely right . I would of taken the number 3 pick or koleck that kid can trow O_O and he is a texas native !
Pei Kang
good swap for the Astros.
Paul Ryan Stivender
Wates to Miami. Martes to Houston.
yawn
Atleast someone in Florida knows how to make a respectable trade.
Bob
did the Marlins even bother scouting Cosart the past month? Christ hes been awful. What a haul for a guy who is a future 8th inning reliever.
LIMetfan22
Yeah he really isn’t very good. Strikeout rate is very discouraging.
mikecav19
Ha, I think this is a terrible trade for Miami……but way better than what Tampa got for Price. Still shocked on that one.
Unassisted Triple Play
Wow guess they didn’t like what they saw out of Colin Moran! I thought he was supposed to have a Joey Votto comp attached to him. Guess that’s wrong!
Bob
that package couldve gotten a much better cost controlled pitcher than Jarred Cosart
abanda12
yes but at this point who ? The marlins were desperate and decided to go all in for cosart.
LIMetfan22
They chose a terrible pitcher to go all in on. But i’m not complaining :]
Bob
anybody that wasnt bordering on being sent to the bullpen or triple the past month
Jeff Snedden
Astros are building a nice farm system. I figured it would take them 10 years to adjust their organization to the AL, but they are way ahead of schedule.
WhoKilledTheRallyMonkey
Why would it take 10 years to adjust to having to having 1 more hitter on your roster?
bmoneyy20
I like what Houston received better than what the Rays did for a top flight pitcher
i'm me ..
but…Houston didn’t take on 20 Million. Teams can’t give up the farm and take on 20M.
Daniel1216
Everyone so quick to judge the Tampa and Miami trades when both these teams have a history of coming out as winners in many of their trades.
Eric Mack
Just seems like they got so little for Price. Especially when you look at Franklins numbers this season. For me as well, seems like Atlanta should have jumped into the mix for that weak of a package. Although, of course, “we can’t take on payroll”.
Tigers got Price for Austin Jackson, if that’s not a double win, I don’t know what is.
Daniel1216
It’s a great deal for the tigers but I can’t help but shake the feeling Smyly and Fanklin will breakout in Tampa and that minor league SS will win RoY lol
DieHardMsFan
From what I have seen out of Franklin I don’t think he will break out. I am not a scout or anything but it seemed like he couldn’t lay off the down and away off speed pitches (though I can say the same thing for 7/10 MLB batters today).
Oshadogan
exactly.. for example, what the haters have to say about the Marlins-Jays trade now? Jake was a piece of that trade that now give Marlins the possibility to bring this haul to Miami.. imagine if Cosart will be Alvarez version 2.0..
LIMetfan22
lol- he won’t be.
Daniel1216
Yea mets fans should know, remember when they all said Wheeler would be better than Harvey?
paqza
Harvey’s numbers in college and in the minors just weren’t that good.
Baloo
Wheeler is blossoming into a top-of-the-rotation arm though…not sure if it was so much of a knock on Harvey versus how highly regarded Wheeler is.
Daniel1216
He’s got talent no doubt, but why compare him to a Cy young contender before even making his debut.
Baloo
Because people in the org probably say “If HARVEY can pitch like this, imagine what Wheeler can do…”
Daniel1216
Harvey spent a lot of time in Vegas a hitters paradise so stats like ERA are overblown, while wheeler didn’t spend so much time there. Look at Syndergaard’s numbers at AAA they don’t look that pretty but doesn’t mean he’s a worse pitcher.
Oshadogan
at time of the fire sale Alvarez came of a season with a 4.85 ERA, 5.18 FIP and 3.8 K/9.. maybe below league average..
DieHardMsFan
Good trade from the Marlins perspective. I don’t really like Cosart (from what I have seen) but Hernandez looked very good. Don’t understand why the Astros would trade him especially for the return they got. Moran doesn’t seem to have a lot of power and plays a “power” position while Marisnick has an OPS below .800 in AAA. No matter how fast one is that usually does not translate into a good hitter in the majors….Just confused from the Astros perspective…thought a team that is rebuilding would hang on to young cost controlled players like Hernandez who is actually doing well in the Majors…..
LIMetfan22
Moran projects as a solid major league 3b. Marisnick can put it all together, the kid has power.
Cosart….Is not good at all. Big overpay.
DieHardMsFan
Yeah but Hernandez has a higher OPS in the majors than Moran in A+ ball while being only a year older. Marisnick may pull it together but how many players that “pulled it together had an OPS less than .500 in the majors with about 150-200 AB’s.
That is where I am confused. If Hernandez wasn’t part of the package that is fine, but with him included I think the Marlins come out on top…
Brian Allen
I love Kike, and the Marlins may have gotten quite the steal with him, but you have to be aware of small sample sizes. They can be severely misleading about a player.
DieHardMsFan
I am aware of small sample sizes but Moran has a .753 OPS in 515 at bats in A/A+ ball. I don’t think he will really hit for much power. Hernandez has also hit very well in AAA. I am not a scout or anything just find the move puzzling….
Smrtbusnisman04
How does trading Jarred Cosart get you a promising 3B prospect but Cy Young Winner David Price only gets a left handed Spot starter and a streaky SS prospect?
Adam
Ok, so I might regret this, but I’m coming around a bit on this trade. Hear me out, for the Marlins they move a GCL arm, Marisnick (who isn’t going to unseat Yelich, Ozuna, or Stanton in the OF and has little to prove in the minors) and Moran (who has hit, but not for any power) for a young, cost controlled, at least average rotational piece and some depth. Let them take Jacob Turner and Cosart (who both have performed below what the scouting community seems to think of their stuff) and hope Fernandez returns from TJ well next season. You can have Fernandez, Alvarez, Eovaldi, Koehler, Cosart. Then you have depth of Turner, Brad Hand, Anthony DeSclafani, Justin Nicolino, and Brian Flynn. You can never have too much pitching, but they really have no one in the minors at 3B. Guess it’s time to resign McGehee?
sascoach2003
I like the Cox kid they have at NOLA in AAA as a 3B for the future. He just needs regular at bats. Reminds me a lot of McGehee. He was stuck playing behind Solano, Valdespin, Diaz, and Rodriguez early in the season, but should get plenty of at bats here at the end of the month. Hoping he does well.
Matthew Kitson
Moran slightly lessens the Aiken blow