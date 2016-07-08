Jose Altuve Hires Scott Boras

Astros superstar Jose Altuve has changed agencies and is once again represented by Scott Boras, tweets Yahoo’s Jeff Passan. Robert Murray of FanRag Sports first noted the potential change yesterday (on Twitter). The 26-year-old had previously been repped by Boras but left his agency in 2013.
The agency switch won’t have any immediate impact on Altuve, who is in the midst of one of the game’s most attractive contracts (from the team perspective). He’s earning a modest $3.5MM this season in what would have been his second arbitration season, and he’ll take home $4.5MM in 2017 — his would-be third arbitration season. Houston also holds club options valued at $6MM and $6.5MM for the 2018-19 seasons which are, of course, a lock to be exercised barring some form of catastrophic injury. Altuve is currently slated to hit the open market for the first time as he heads into his age-30 season, so he’ll have plenty of earning potential three years down the line as a free agent.
Altuve’s agency switch will be reflected in the MLBTR Agency Database, which contains agent information on well over 2,000 Major League and minor league players. If you see any notable errors or omissions, please let us know via email: mlbtrdatabase@gmail.com.
Comments
hozie007
Hah….Jose must have read his old contract with Boras and realized he had to pay him a percentage of his current and next contract, whether Boras was his agent or not. Guess he figured he might as well keep him as his agent since he was paying him anyway.
mikecav19
Jose Altuve signed his contract extension after he left the Boras agency the first time. Perhaps he feels his contract is not a good one (for him) and knows Boras will get him a better deal next time around. Altuve signed his contract towards the end of the 2013 season when he was not doing all that well and before he had his breakout 2014 season.
DevinL-why-n-see-h
He did that because he wanted to sign a long contract instead of fighting every year for arbitration and Boras will not let his Clients sign contract extensions because he would rather fight in Arbitration for Max money they can get. Look at all his clients that is his motto he never ever lets anyone sign extensions so they can get the most money and my guess is when he hits FA he wants to be able to get ALOT of money.
noonecarez
$$$$
metseventually
Oh god
strike4
Modest $3,500,000 per…I guess it’s all relative.
aff10
Obviously it’s a huge figure for a normal person, but from a baseball perspective, “modest” for Altuve is honestly an understatement
JFisnasty
Why do this now if hes so far away from free agency? Will he try to add in a couple more years in exchange for those options to be increased? Only thing I can think of.
Deke
Maybe negotiate an extension at a high ACV? Boras is rebound for wanting to let his players hit FA and test the market but this is a case where Houston could lock up Altuve long term at a lower rate of he hits the open market. He’s a fan favorite and durable, plays a low impact position.
Having Boras rep him is a way of saying “I’m gonna hit the open market unless you offer me something really good right now”. I mean it’s not like Houston can’t afford it and that he’s not worth a crap load more money to any team.
O Conchobhair
@JFisnasty, won’t Boras get involved in endorsement deals too?
Cam
Yep. Under appreciated part of an Agents job, there’s work to do in between MLB contracts.