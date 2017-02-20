Pirates owner Bob Nutting spoke to reporters, including the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Rob Biertempfel, Monday morning. Here’s some of what Nutting had to say.
- Nutting says he is not overly concerned at this point about potential contract extensions for GM Neal Huntington or manager Clint Hurdle, although he adds that he considers them “tremendous talents” and says he’s “very comfortable” with them. Both are signed through 2017 with team options for 2018.
- Pirates brass has previously offered praise for star outfielder Andrew McCutchen and expressed hope to keep him beyond his current contract (which runs through 2017 with a team option for 2018). Those statements of hope have been vague, however, and the Pirates’ trade talks involving McCutchen this past winter seem to indicate they aren’t planning on extending him — a decision that might be defensible given the Pirates’ apparently limited means and McCutchen’s advancing age and underwhelming 2016 season. Nutting’s comments about McCutchen today seem consistent with the Pirates’ recent approach. “I appreciate him. I could spend the rest of the morning saying nice things and wonderful anecdotes about Andrew,” Nutting says. “If there were a way to keep him, clearly it would be wonderful to see him in a Pirates uniform.” Via Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, however, Nutting added, “If we have the appropriate goal set of making the team better, doing what’s right for Pittsburgh, doing what’s right for the Pirates, then it allows you to make some tough decisions that you know are the right thing to do,” apparently in reference to McCutchen.
- Nutting says he thought the Pirates’ disappointing 78-win performance in 2016 was due to underperformance rather than to the Bucs’ perennially modest payroll. “We ended up with the season we did (in 2016) because the team and organization underperformed the level of talent that we had,” he says. “I really think it’s far more execution than what we put together.”
Comments
baseballfan90
I had to read this headline twice cuz the first time I thought they meant something completely different…
baseballfan
I wonder if any Pirates fans will take this opportunity to tell us all how evil Nutting is?
tylerall5
Not all pirates fans hate ownership. It’s the people who listen to the “experts” on the radio who hate ownership.
connfyoozed
Exactly. I understand what they are doing. I don’t always agree with it or love it, but they do have a plan and generally stick to it. The anti-Nutting crowd is just more vocal than those who are pleased with the process made from the 20 years of sub .500 futility.
ronnsnow
Thank you for all the cliched answers Bob. Just do Pittsburgh a favor and shut your mouth. No one wants to hear your BS
mbgutt
Right bob underperforming? Actually the back end of rotation performed like expected. You didn’t spend money to address rotation. The same is in store for team again since you didn’t spend money on pitching again.
rounder829
So what was the $26M they spent to sign Nova this offseason? Second most money handed out to a starting pitcher this offseason.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
It was really interesting reading a thread of Angels fans talking about how Arte Moreno is a terrible owner because he just keeps spending money on payroll instead of scouting, analytics, player development, etc.
And I realized…
All of the Pirates fans mad that Nutting won’t take money out of his own bank account to sign Cutch for life and spend money on free agents can root for the Angels. You can get a nice Pujols or Josh Hamilton jersey. Sure, he busted out totally, but the team spent the money AKA was trying to win, right?
And all of the Angels fans who care about everything but MLB payroll…Nutting has the team for you. Shifting, metrics and all the farm system you could want.
Then everyone can be happy.
connfyoozed
I’m sorry, but this idea is entirely practical and makes too much sense. There’s no place for that here. 😉
wsox1332
im not a pirates fan but if they would have added a piece or two they would have been a force a couple years ago. They didnt have to spend another 50 million. Instead they did nothing like always. They missed their window im afraid.
Kayrall
The Pirates’ clutch to team control and prospects keeps their window opened longer if anything. It’just not as wide open at the moment as it was 2 years ago (assuming Cutch and Cole don’t return to form.)