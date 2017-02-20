Hoops Rumors: The Best Source For NBA Trade Deadline Coverage

The NBA trade deadline is just three days away, and our sister site Hoops Rumors is on top of all the latest news and rumors for each of the league’s 30 teams.

It has already been an eventful February in the NBA, with the Raptors acquiring Serge Ibaka from the Magic, and the Kings agreeing to trade All-NBA center DeMarcus Cousins to the Pelicans. Sacramento had insisted for months that Cousins wasn’t available, so the team’s abrupt about-face came as a surprise, and it may not be the last unexpected move of the week. With three more days to go until the deadline, will contenders like the Celtics, Clippers, Rockets, or Wizards add reinforcements? Will lottery-bound teams like the 76ers, Lakers, Suns, and Nets sell off pieces and look toward the future?

For the latest updates on those stories and many more, visit Hoops Rumors today and follow us on Twitter @HoopsRumors!