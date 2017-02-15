Indians Sign James Russell

The Indians have announced a minor-league deal with lefty James Russell, as Tommy Stokke of Fan Rag first tweeted. It includes an invitation to MLB camp.

Russell, 31, saw limited action in the Phillies pen last year, surrendering nine runs on nine hits in his 4 1/3 major league frames. He spent the bulk of the season at Triple-A, even returning to a starting role briefly. There, he threw 79 2/3 innings of 4.29 ERA ball with 5.5 K/9 and 2.1 BB/9.

Of course, Russell has a much more extensive MLB track record prior to the 2016 campaign. He was once a mainstay in the Cubs’ relief corps, and owns a lifetime 4.09 ERA across over three hundred major league frames. Russell has generally struggled against right-handed hitters in his career, allowing them a cumulative .808 OPS, while holding opposing lefties to a .700 mark.