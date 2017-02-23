Latest On Jake Peavy

Free-agent righty Jake Peavy remains unsigned with Spring Training well underway, but as Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports, that’s due largely to personal matters impacting the veteran starter. Peavy says he is currently focused on being with his four sons while he and his wife finalize a divorce.
Peavy says he still expects to return to the hill, so it doesn’t seem that the 35-year-old is heading toward retirement despite a sub-par, injury-plagued 2016 season. Instead, his representatives have informed teams that he is not yet ready to commit to an organization, but Peavy says he’s working out and will hold a showcase when he is ready.
“It hurts not to be in spring training,” Peavy tells Crasnick. “I know that day is coming, but right now being a dad is absolutely No. 1. There’s no way in a million years that I could leave my boys at this time.”
There’s little doubt that Peavy will draw interest when he is prepared to sign; indeed, we’ve already heard that the Padres had interest at one stage of the winter. Last season’s struggles may be attributable in part to back issues. And, as Crasnick writes, the fallout of a financial scheme that took advantage of Peavy and others proved a major distraction. While his age rightly dampens expectations moving forward, Peavy was capable of delivering a 3.58 ERA in 2015 and racking up over 200 frames the season prior.
Comments
Deke
Love the Peavy! He handled his rough times with total class and I really hope he finds a landing spot and plays well.
ronnsnow
Would love to see the Pirates sign Peavy. They could really use a veteran arm, and perhaps a mentor to guys like Cole, Taillon, and Glasnow.. Bring sort of that AJ Burnett element to the staff.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Peavy is old and wasn’t very good last year. Also, I’d shy away from guys in the process of divorce. Sports history is littered with players whose worst years are quietly explained by divorce. They tend to lose focus.
I like the idea of just running out these young guys, since there are plenty of them and the only way to find out if they can pitch in the big leagues is to let them pitch in the big leagues.
But, if the Pirates see cause for concern in Bradenton with them, they could call the Dodgers about McCarthy or (preferably) Kazmir. The Dodgers are going to have to unload some starters before April.
Kazmir could come in as a veteran, a lefty and a guy with a very high ceiling.
ronnsnow
AJ Burnett was not very good before he came to the Pirates either. The Pirates are going to need someone to eat some innings, or they are going to run these young arms into the ground. Look at the Mets great young staff, they all broke down towards the end of the year. Cole and Nova are the only ones who should be expected to pitch 200 innings, and both of them have had a hard time staying off the DL.
CubsFanForLife
Oh man, I had no idea. Take as much time as you need, Jake. Really hoping for the best for his family.