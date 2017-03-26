AL Notes: Orioles, Indians, Tigers, Red Sox

Orioles scout Todd Frohwirth passed away Sunday at the age of 54, the team confirmed. Frohwirth had worked as a scout with the club since 2003, and he was previously a reliever with the O’s from 1991-93. He also pitched for the Phillies and Angels during his career, which spanned from 1987-96. Orioles legend Jim Palmer tweeted Sunday that Frohwirth “could light up a room,” and the team announced it will honor him with a moment of silence before its game Monday. MLBTR joins those around the baseball world in extending our condolences to Frohwirth’s family, friends and organization.

Outfielder Austin Jackson will open the season on the Indians’ 25-man roster, tweets Ryan Lewis of Ohio.com. Jackson presumably would have opted out of his minor league contract Sunday had the Tribe cut him, but he’ll instead earn a $1.5MM salary as a major leaguer and potentially collect $4MM in incentives. The Indians have three left-handed-hitting starting outfielders in Michael Brantley , Tyler Naquin and Lonnie Chisenhall , so Jackson and Brandon Guyer will offer variety off the bench as righty-swingers. It’s also worth mentioning that the 30-year-old Jackson has typically been a capable fielder in center, where he has played almost exclusively and totaled 41 Defensive Runs Saved and a 6.9 Ultimate Zone Rating .

reassigned to minor league camp Sunday, and while the 26-year-old will continue to work as an outfielder, he”ll also try his hand as a pitcher, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News was among those to report. Gose, who possessed a mid-90s fastball as a left-handed high school hurler but chose to give up pitching, approached the Tigers with the idea. They’re intrigued, per manager . “(Sean) Doolittle in Oakland did it and he was in the big leagues a couple of years later,” Ausmus said, referring to Doolittle’s successful transition from first base and the outfield to the mound. “It’s going to take some time. He’s going to have to be a sponge and catch up on experience fast. But we feel it’s worth investigating.” The Red Sox are likely to put their plan to use Hanley Ramirez at first base against lefties on hold, at least to begin the season, writes Rob Bradford of WEEI.com. A right shoulder issue has prevented Ramirez from playing the field in spring training games, and manager John Farrell noted that time’s running out in the exhibition schedule. “I’m still hopeful but recognizing where we are on the calendar,” he said. Ramirez is well enough to hit, so he’ll be the full-time DH as long as he’s unable to line up in the field, though it’s unclear if anyone will platoon with first baseman Mitch Moreland in the meantime. If healthy, Ramirez would’ve relegated the lefty-swinging Moreland to the bench versus southpaws. With Moreland and third baseman Pablo Sandoval, the Red Sox have two prominent corner infielders who struggle against lefties.