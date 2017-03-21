Astros Outright Max Stassi

The Astros have outrighted catcher Max Stassi off of the club’s 40-man roster, MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart was among those to report on Twitter. He has been assigned to Triple-A after clearing waivers.

Stassi, who just turned 26, had seemed destined to play a significant role for Houston last year before an injury delayed his start to the year. He ended up seeing just nine games of MLB action, representing his fourth-straight season of minimal major league time.

At Triple-A, Stassi again struggled to boost his offensive performance. All said, he has produced at just a .231/.290/.379 clip with 29 long balls in 1,019 plate appearances at the highest level of the minors.