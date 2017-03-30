Nationals Name Blake Treinen Closer

Nationals manager Dusty Baker said today that righty Blake Treinen will take the team’s closer role to open the season, as Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post was among those to report on Twitter. He won a camp battle with young righty Koda Glover, who’ll instead slide into a setup role for the time being.
There was quite a bit of intrigue all winter long surrounding the ninth inning for the Nats. The team pushed to re-sign Mark Melancon and made a run at Kenley Jansen in free agency, but came up just short on both players. That led to speculation that the organization might pursue a trade for a veteran such as David Robertson, but nothing ended up coming to fruition.
Treinen, 28, was dominant this spring and impressed last year with a 2.28 ERA over 67 innings. He did continue to exhibit his long-standing control problems in 2016, with 4.2 BB/9, and recorded only an 8.5 K/9 strikeout rate that falls in range of league average. But Treinen is also among the game’s best groundball pitchers; aided by a power sinker that sits in the 95 to 96 mph range, he induced worm burners on 65.9% of the balls put in play against him.
Whether that will translate into success in the ninth remains to be seen, but the opportunity to rack up saves for an anticipated contender portends good things for Treinen’s future earning capacity. He is on track to qualify for arbitration for the first time next winter.
The Nats do have other internal options if Treinen falters, including Glover, Shawn Kelley, and perhaps even pitchers such as Sammy Solis and Joe Blanton. But it wouldn’t be all that surprising if D.C. ends up looking into the trade market again this summer after dealing for Melancon and Jonathan Papelbon at successive deadlines.
Comments
TheChanceyColborn
a1544
Great choice
norcalblue
Kelley?
Just Another Fan
I don’t think Dusty Baker has ever made one decision that I liked. Kelley is the superior pitcher, with more experience.
majorflaw
Not defending Dusty here. But do you really think it was his decision?
baseball10
I doubt. Possibly a joint decision but not his alone
majorflaw
Right. Difficult to believe the Nats, or any team, would hand Dusty a >$100M 25 man roster and tell him to use them as he sees fit. Doubt the Yankees do that with Girardi or the Tribe with Francona. Maybe a Showalter or LaRussa type but not a tour leader like Dusty.
a1544
Treinen is a monster with one of the best pitches in baseball lol
Mike M
Dusty being Dusty
LADreamin
Ha worm burners, I like your style. Part of me thinks the Nat’s closer position is going to be a revolving door throughout the season. Maybe Treinen has what it takes, idk.
brettmar21
I am split. I think if you are looking on paper then Treinen is the best guy by far. However, I also think he is so valuable when there is a 7 or 8th inning jam and you need that ground ball. In the end, I think Koda Glover will be a closer at some point but he is not there yet, However, I still feel more confident with Treinen than I would have with Robertson.
wadlez
First of all, it’s not Dustys call. Second for the people clamoring Kelley, he’s had TJ twice and his innings need to be monitored. He doesn’t have the durability to bring it from the 9th 2-3 days in a row.
ThePriceWasRight
the sound you hear is fantasy baseball players briskly walking to drop glover and Kelley for Blake. lol
metseventually
This is going to be awesome.
johnedelux
Watch your fingers. Window closing. . Thanks. Where were we? Oh yes. The Nats are going to try to get by the Cubs and then beat Cleveland or Boston without a closer? Good grief. Get Robertson already.