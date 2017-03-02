NL East Notes: Mets, Reyes, Nola, Strasburg, Braves

The Mets face the potential departure of a big portion of their MLB position players after the season, as Joel Sherman of the New York Post writes. But the organization still hopes to fill many holes without going outside the organization. “I don’t think we will have to sign five free agents,” says assistant GM John Ricco. “Some of the answers will come from within, and I think between now and July we will get a better idea of what we have and what we need.” It’s certainly possible to imagine veteran Jose Reyes playing any number of roles this year and beyond; per Ricco, the team is confident that it would be able to work out a new deal to keep him if there’s a sensible role available.
Here’s more from the NL East:
- Phillies righty Aaron Nola showed well in his spring debut, representing a notable step in his recovery from an elbow injury, as Jim Salisbury of CSNPhilly.com reports. Nola, 23, showed good velocity and looked sharp, though perhaps that was to be expected. The big question for Nola and the Phils is whether his arm can stay healthy for the full season to come.
- Speaking of the Nola clan, older brother Austin Nola is attempting to convert into a catcher with the Marlins, as Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports. Nola, 27, has never really hit much in the minors and struggled to a .261/.308/.376 batting line last year over 407 Triple-A plate appearances. Nevertheless, he was given a 40-man roster spot as he makes the transition to a new position.
- Star Nationals hurler Stephen Strasburg will make his own spring debut tomorrow, as Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports on Twitter. He says he’s feeling healthy after missing the end of the 2016 season with a forearm strain. As ever, Strasburg’s health will be a key factor for the Nats in 2017.
- It seems the Braves are leaning toward carrying eight relievers to open the year, as Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Roster considerations could be at least a partial consideration, as Atlanta has several out-of-options relievers to consider. Going with a four-man bench would likely leave Kurt Suzuki, Jace Peterson, and Chase d’Arnaud on the roster with Emilio Bonifacio battling with Micah Johnson for the final spot, Bowman writes.
Comments
ExileInLA
I hate reading Joel Sherman on the Mets – he’s such a hater.
Rosario and Smith are top 100 prospects who finished 2016 at AA. They should both start 2018 in MLB. Combine them with Flores and Cabrera, both controllable, and you have an IF. Reyes as supersub means that any of them can rest and be well replaced.
Cespedes and Conforto in the corners, with Lagares and Nimmo platooning in CF. Not bad, huh?
Yes, d’Arnaud is a question. But most teams don’t have Yadi or Posey, and still get by. Rivera would stay if he gets a fair deal, multi-year.
Yes, we’ll need a veteran 8th inning guy, like Blanton. Or maybe a Greg Holland or Neftali Felix type. Or Rodney or Tomo or Joe Smith. But there are never guys like that available, right, Joel Sherman??
lesterdnightfly
That proposed Braves’ bench squad sure looks mediocre. Doesn’t befit any team that hopes to contend.