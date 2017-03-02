Jung Ho Kang Sentenced In DUI Case

Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang has been sentenced in the DUI case in which he admitted guilt, as Jee-ho Yoo of Yonhap News reports. Kang received an eight-month sentence, but it has been suspended for two years, clearing the way for him to return to Pirates’ camp.
Kang can avoid any jail time if he does not violate the terms of the suspended sentence. He has two prior DUI arrests in his native South Korea, though still managed to stay clear of a prison this time around. Whether or not he’ll face any discipline from Major League Baseball remains to be seen.
Clearly, there’s a broader issue of maturity at play here for Kang, who has endangered others with his poor decisionmaking. He has also been accused in the United States of sexual assault, though it’s not clear at present whether those allegations have any merit, and whether there’s any chance of prosecution.
On the baseball side of the ledger, there’s no doubting Kang’s importance to the Pirates. The 29-year-old has been a steady producer when healthy, providing Pittsburgh with a cumulative .273/.355/.483 batting line and 36 home runs over 837 plate appearances over the past two seasons. The Bucs guaranteed Kang just $11MM in total for his four-year deal, which also includes a $5.5MM club option for 2019.
Comments
frankthetank1985
What a punk.
CardsBaseball6
i don’t care if he is a baseball player if he has two prior DUI’s he should serve some jail time
CompanyAssassin
Its in south korea, so it doesn’t really mean anything in the US.
jbaker3170
It doesn’t mean something?? Really?? In terms of the legality of it, correct. In terms of being an absolute disgrace to your organization and city, you are 100% wrong
lowtalker1
The image of the mlb it does. They will hand out their form
liamsfg
The MLB are not the law. They deal in baseball, not criminal justice.
They can issue a suspension if they want, but seeing as this is a USA/Canada based organization and this is a South Korean matter, they may choose not to intervene.
I always felt it was wrong when the MLB suspends players who are acquitted or the charges are dropped in US court.
Basically, you’re guilty even if proven innocent by MLB rules and I’d like to see them let the judicial system take care of punishments, thats what its there for.
If a player has to miss work due to court or legal issues than this is the only time I see fair to issue punishment, just like any other job.
I wouldn’t be punished at work for having legal trouble as long as it didn’t interfere.
Seems like a breach of privacy to share these players legal troubles to the public before they are found guilty.
DL0806
Legally it doesn’t, but do you think he only drinks and drives in Korea and is a model citizen while living in the US!?!?! MLB should give him the PED suspension at minimum, steroids might be cheating but they’re not risking the lives of innocent people like drunk driving does.
traventapson
Well-said. I hate how the MLB and NFL punish substance abuse harsher than things that effect others (DUIs, domestic violence, etc.)
em650r
He shouldn’t be allowed to drink at all or get kicked out of the team and sent back to South Korea
RunDMC
Breaking: South Korea now the eighth country Trump has banned (still unclear if this applies to North Korea, which Trump doesn’t distinguish from South Korea).
markb
WHAT?
Reecemann13
He was almost the legal limit in the U.S.
AidanVega123
It seems like he’s getting special treatment here somewhat
jbaker3170
Absolutely disgusting. Just proves that with money you can get away with anything. Now The Pirates will more than likely welcome him back with open arms and act like nothing ever happened. No matter your status, if you are a big enough idiot to drink and drive, you deserve to be in jail.
liamsfg
This is for the South Korean justice system to decide.
If it were in the USA, he would likey be locked up already after this many offenses. Depending on what state you’re in.
costergaard2
With the amount of money he’s making, hire a driver or use Uber. = (
thump
Is Uber in Korea?
RunDMC
No in the South, definitely in the North with rock bottom prices.
NicTaylor
So what happens when he gets in a car wreck when he’s driving d ink and kills someone?
liamsfg
Manslaughter
ffjsisk
I wish these guys would take notice of the recent deaths of some of their MLB peers and stop this. It usually doesn’t end well.
HoosierBucs
Ok. Guys who haven’t never had a couple of drinks and driven. Say all you want. But the rest of us, just call us lucky.
realgone2
Most of the people on here have probably driven over the limit.
overratedsandy
And crashed? And committed a sexual assault here in the States? That’s acceptable to you?
Brian
Maybe so. But how many times must he have driven drunk to get busted three times for it? Obviously, he’s not just unlucky.
statmaster96
Alright, Pirates. The ball is in your court. Do the right thing and suspend him yourselves.
thump
Two words.. Players Union
nikogarcia
Players union didn’t stop Reyes and Chapman from being suspended. And rightfully so.
alexgordonbeckham
The Yankees and Mets didn’t suspend their own player though. He’s impying Pirates should
overratedsandy
He is a looooser. No mention of his charge for sexual assault in the States. If I were the Pirates I would release him and if the Donald was serious about Dangerous Immigrants he would have him deported pronto.
RytheStunner
Third paragraph. Pretty clearly mentioned.
VinScullysSon
Good lord, you actually referred to him as “the Donald” doesn’t that make you throw up in your mouth a bit?
RytheStunner
I’m just curious as to where we draw the line between what off-field offenses demand an automatic MLB suspension (e.g. domestic abuse) and which ones don’t (e.g. third DUI arrest)?
liamsfg
I agree but I find it extremely unfair to punish players who have either been found innocent or charges dropped.
The punishment should be parallel with the legal system.
arcadia Ldogg
Everyone’s opinion is right on here.
But you’re missing something.
BOTTOM LINE. The judge didn’t do his job. If we did this we would lose our license for at least a year.
If the judge found he was eligible for doing time, make him do the time.
This would be an example to all the other players. But now, they now know they CAN get away with it.
GareBear
Only if they commit the crime in South Korea and I would bet money that the league will hand out a suspension of some sort
Aoe3
Little recreational weed in your system? 50 games suspension… 3rd DUI, 1st while with mlb, no ban, lol.
GareBear
Just wait, it’ll come
Just Another Fan
Miguel Cabrera literally fell out of his car screaming at police officers holding a bottle of tequila and nothing happened. MLB needs to view DUI’s the exact same as domestic violence and way harsher than PED’s. MLB already has dealt with so much tragedy at the hands of drunk drivers, and it’s totally insulting to the legacies of guys like Nick Adenhart that they continue to not view DUI’s even as seriously as PED’s.
When you drink and drive you put every person near you at risk of death. Dont take this the wrong way, but if anyone wanted to argue DUI’s (effects any human within a radius of the car) are actually worse than domestic violence (only effects the family) and PED’s (only effects one person) I wouldn’t say anything.