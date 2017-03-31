Red Sox Outright Bryce Brentz

The Red Sox announced that outfielder Bryce Brentz has cleared waivers and been sent outright to Triple-A Pawtucket, thus clearing a spot on the team’s 40-man roster. Brentz was out of options, making this the only way for the Red Sox to be able to send him to the minors.

The 28-year-old Brentz saw the most sizable chunk of Major League time in his career in 2016, logging 64 plate appearances with Boston and hitting .279/.313/.377 with a homer and three doubles. The former No. 36 overall pick (2010) once rated as one of the more promising farmhands in the Red Sox’ system, but his production stalled upon reaching the Triple-A level. In parts of five seasons with Pawtucket, Brentz is a .247/.309/.431 hitter in 1096 plate appearances — including a .250/.278/.402 slash there last season.