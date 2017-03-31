Red Sox Outright Bryce Brentz

The Red Sox announced that outfielder Bryce Brentz has cleared waivers and been sent outright to Triple-A Pawtucket, thus clearing a spot on the team’s 40-man roster. Brentz was out of options, making this the only way for the Red Sox to be able to send him to the minors.
The 28-year-old Brentz saw the most sizable chunk of Major League time in his career in 2016, logging 64 plate appearances with Boston and hitting .279/.313/.377 with a homer and three doubles. The former No. 36 overall pick (2010) once rated as one of the more promising farmhands in the Red Sox’ system, but his production stalled upon reaching the Triple-A level. In parts of five seasons with Pawtucket, Brentz is a .247/.309/.431 hitter in 1096 plate appearances — including a .250/.278/.402 slash there last season.
Comments
crazysull
This means a move is coming. The only question is…. What will the move be?
trace
Maybe the move is to delete a duplicate posting?
crazysull
I don’t know how that happened. It must have glitched out
crazysull
Darrick
No it doesn’t. He was out of options. So he couldn’t be optioned. He had to clear waivers to be demoted.
trace
Yup, nothing to see here.
crazysull
But who will fill his 40 man roster spot? Devers? Travis? Groome? Or someone else?
trace
It doesn’t need to be filled.
crazysull
I guess but it would be smart if they did
natesp4
If they fill it, it will be one of the relievers (Martin, Shepherd, Callahan, etc)
Giants51
Pitching…..???
crazysull
Probably. The question would be who?
Darrick
They don’t “need” to fill it. No one has to be protected from rule 5 draft. Only reason would be if they wanted to promote someone not on 40 man. Can’t be on 25 man if you’re not on 40. As it is their 25 can consist of any of 39 guys. Not a necessity. Lots of teams carry less than max. Might as well wait until injury to decide who… if you even need someone.
With all that being said… don’t think Kendrick is on 40
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
The only way they would have to fill it was if someone was on the 60 day DL.
bosox90
Glad to see Cheddar Bryce will stay in the fold, he performed admirably as a short-notice call-up last year, and the Red Sox are rather short on OF depth.