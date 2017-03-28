Reds Claim Scooter Gennett

The Reds have claimed second baseman Scooter Gennett off waivers from the Brewers, C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports on Twitter. It’s not yet clear what the corresponding 40-man roster move will be.
Gennett, 26, agreed to a $2.525MM contract over the winter to avoid arbitration; that’ll now be the responsibility of his new club. He comes with two more seasons of arb control and also remains optionable.
Milwaukee had utilized Gennett quite frequently over the preceding four seasons, during which he carried a .279/.318/.420 batting line over 1,637 plate appearances. That’s roughly league-average production, though the vast bulk of his time — and his productivity — came against right-handed pitching. Gennett has hit just .187/.237/.254 against southpaws, greatly reducing his function.
While it seems there’s still hope that Gennett can expand his repertoire by learning to move around the diamond, he evidently hadn’t done enough to convince Milwaukee to keep him on the 40-man roster. The club is set to turn over second base to Jonathan Villar, which left Gennett without an obvious role.
The path to playing time isn’t really much more clear in Cincinnati, where the starting jobs are all accounted for. But Gennett could spell righty-hitting infielders Jose Peraza and Eugenio Suarez while perhaps also appearing in the corner outfield at times. Plus, if the organization finds a taker for Zack Cozart, or an injury occurs, it’s possible that Gennett could end up receiving an expanded opportunity.
Comments
DHud
An odd addition to the organization…
ksoze
I don’t see it. Maybe Herrera is more injured then we’re being led to believe.
benharvey26
Wut
bastros88
when was he placed on waivers?
BigAlice
That’s a bizarre – err… I mean interesting – addition this late in the process.
sidewinder11
Didn’t the Reds just spend the entire offseason trying to oust Brandon Phillips because they had too many 2nd basemen?
joeyreo13
yes but gennett will more then likely be a utility player same with bonifaco
firstbleed
Makes sense, Brewers have higher upside players at 2B/OF for Gennett to get much playing time. Reds or Padres had the first chance at claiming him, didn’t make it far either way.
00944
Steal of the offseason
joeyreo13
same with the rays with norris
Just Another Fan
Betting they flip him, he still has some kind of trade value, no? Even if its a 19 year old pitcher, that’s called manufacturing a prospect out of nothing.
statmaster96
No trade value. The Brewers were trying to move him somewhere all of 2016.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
He was just claimed for nothing. There’s not much trade value there as the Reds will most likely churn the roster again throughout the year. Gennett will probably be a roster casualty as the season progresses.
scjohn92
I would think the acquisition of Gennett, is possibly a precursor to a trade involving Cozart. With Gregorious on the shelf for the next two months, the Reds could work out something with the Yankees.
Peraza takes over full time at SS, Gennett and Herrera split time at 2B.
schellis
Simply a bench addition. Gennet has plenty of value in that role. Much better then guys that would be lucky to hit their way out of a paper bag.
davbee
Except he can really only play second base, and even at that he’s a liability in the field.