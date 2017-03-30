Tigers Release Mike Pelfrey

The Tigers have released veteran righty Mike Pelfrey, per a club announcement. Detroit will remain obligated for the $8MM owed to him for the coming season.
Pelfrey, 33, has struggled since inking a two-year pact with the team last winter. In 2016, he worked to an unsightly 5.07 ERA with just 4.2 K/9 against 3.5 BB/9 over 119 frames. And he was torched for 15 earned runs on 24 hits in his 17 innings this spring.
The Tigers were said to be looking for a taker for the righty, even offering to pick up some or all of his remaining salary, but it seems no other organization was interested in adding Pelfrey to its 40-man roster. Still, he seems an easy bet to land a minor-league deal from a club looking to bolster its depth.
Comments
jligenza708
Finally
biasisrelitive
great move. idk why they signed him in the first place. lol
babyk79
Was that picture taken on Jackie Robinson day?? Or is it just an old picture of Pelfrey lol
TheMichigan
Uh… Rivera was the last guy grandfather claused into the Jackie Robinson full number retirement.
Rbase
I heard the Padres are still looking for an ace…
markb
Hahaha, thats funny.
Just Another Fan
Dumbest signing by a supposed contender in a while. You don’t sign Pelfrey to any contending rotation to a multi-year deal, ever.
JD396
I think the only statistic the Tigers looked at when signing Pelfrey was 30 starts in 2015.
julian.san
hopefully things go well in the future for him
Brixton
Now someone can sign him and only pay him 1/16th of a Pelf