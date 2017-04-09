Brewers Designate Damien Magnifico For Assignment

The Brewers have selected the contract of right-hander David Goforth and designated right-hander Damien Magnifico for assignment in a corresponding 40-man roster move, the club announced via Twitter.
Goforth, a seventh-round pick for the Brew Crew in 2011, has a 6.11 ERA over 35 1/3 career innings with the club and a 3.95 ERA, 6.5 K/9 and 1.65 K/BB rater over 481 1/3 frames in the minors. Southpaw Brent Suter was optioned to Triple-A yesterday, so with Goforth taking his place, Milwaukee now has an all-righty bullpen.
Magnifico made his big league debut last season, notching three innings over a three-game cup of coffee with the Brewers. The 25-year-old righty was selected in the fifth round of the 2012 draft and he has a 3.71 ERA, 7.0 K/9 and 4.1 BB/9 over 339 2/3 career innings in Milwaukee’s farm system.
Comments
leefieux
How can you demote someone named Magnifico?
bastros88
what does Tim Dillard have to do to get a call up around here
glg
Simple …. learn to succeed at the big league level
Just Another Fan
Agreed, maybe instead of journaling the daily minutiae of being a pro minor leaguer he could be, yknow, working on new pitches or arm angles or studying film to see how he could be more successful? That whole series just has me shaking my head, like why would anyone cop to not even trying to figure out ways to be better at their job, and instead be all about telling us how his teammate yells JORDAN when he throws out his trash – SMH
Brixton
Do you actually think players spend every waking moment of the day working on their game? They’re allowed to do other stuff other than baseball too, ya know..
Phillies2017
Kid throws hard but hes wild
Monsoon Harvard
Sounds like maybe they would be better off assigning Damien Magnifico to the WWE.
Wild05fan
I guess he wasn’t so magnifico afterall.
statmaster96
Someone will claim Magnifico. He throws hard enough that someone will take a chance on him.