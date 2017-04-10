Dodgers Acquire Joe Gunkel

The Dodgers have acquired righty Joe Gunkel from the Orioles, per a club announcement. Los Angeles will send cash or a player to be named later in return.

Gunkel was designated for assignment recently by Baltimore, after the club claimed young fireballer Miguel Castro. Now, he’ll became the latest hurler to make the move to the Dodgers, who are seemingly always gathering rotation depth.

The 25-year-old had a notable 2015 season. After moving from the Red Sox to the O’s via trade, Gunkel threw 104 1/3 innings of 2.59 ERA ball with 6.0 K/9 against only 1.3 BB/9. He continued to exhibit elite command last year, but gave up quite a few more hits and earned runs while working to a 4.02 ERA in 161 innings — most of them at Triple-A.