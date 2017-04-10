Dodgers Acquire Joe Gunkel

The Dodgers have acquired righty Joe Gunkel from the Orioles, per a club announcement. Los Angeles will send cash or a player to be named later in return.
Gunkel was designated for assignment recently by Baltimore, after the club claimed young fireballer Miguel Castro. Now, he’ll became the latest hurler to make the move to the Dodgers, who are seemingly always gathering rotation depth.
The 25-year-old had a notable 2015 season. After moving from the Red Sox to the O’s via trade, Gunkel threw 104 1/3 innings of 2.59 ERA ball with 6.0 K/9 against only 1.3 BB/9. He continued to exhibit elite command last year, but gave up quite a few more hits and earned runs while working to a 4.02 ERA in 161 innings — most of them at Triple-A.
Comments
therealbdavis
Who?
Brixton
A mediocre swingman who has yet to appear in the Majors
dodgerfan711
Lol using a 40 man spot on this dude
greatdaysport
A nothing for nothing deal.
LADreamin
Dang, give the guy a chance at least. Maybe Farhan saw something and they can develop a useful reliever out of him or something. If not, then at least we tried to help the kid out.
radioball123
Art Garfunkel? Does Paul know??