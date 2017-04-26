Giants Select Contract Of Michael Morse, Place Denard Span On DL

5:21pm: The Giants have moved Parker to the 60-day disabled list to create a spot on the 40-man roster for Morse. Additionally, center fielder Denard Span has been placed on the 10-day disabled list. Brandon Crawford, meanwhile, has been placed on the bereavement list, and Kelby Tomlinson has been recalled from Triple-A.

5:02pm: The Giants have selected the contract of outfielder Michael Morse, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (Twitter link). There’s no word on a corresponding move for Morse just yet, though the 40-man roster is currently full. One obvious solution would be to move Madison Bumgarner or Jarrett Parker the 60-day disabled list, as each could be out for two months or more following their recent injuries.

The 35-year-old Morse saw just eight plate appearances in the Majors in 2016 and hasn’t hit much since the 2014 campaign — a season which he spent with the Giants en route their most recent World Series victory. Morse slugged at a .276/.339/.475 clip for the Giants in ’14, which led to a two-year deal with the Marlins. However, Morse was unable to live up to that $16MM price tag, hitting a combined .224/.303/.325 in the 2015-16 seasons combined.

Morse had a nice Spring Training with the Giants, though, hitting .258/.343/.516 through 14 games before a hamstring injury sidelined him near the end of camp. He’s only appeared in six minor league games with the Giants thus far, but he’ll seemingly be added to the roster in hopes of bolstering the big league club’s left field production. To date, Giants left fielders are hitting a combined .131/.207/.205 on the season, and the Opening Day starter, Parker, will be out upwards of eight weeks after suffering a broken clavicle.