Marlins Designate Tyler Moore For Assignment

The Marlins announced that they’ve reinstated third baseman Martin Prado from the 10-day disabled list and designated first baseman/outfielder Tyler Moore for assignment in order to clear a spot on the active roster.
The 30-year-old Moore, long a member of the division-rival Nationals, was in his first season with the Fish after signing a minors deal in the offseason and breaking camp with the club. The right-handed-hitting Moore logged 11 plate appearances with Miami, collecting four hits along the way. In parts of five big league seasons, Moore is a .230/.282/.402 hitter. Unlike many right-handed bats that have long occupied a part-time role, however, Moore has actually fared slightly better against righties in his career.
Prado, 33, opened the season on the DL due to a hamstring strain that he sustained while playing for his native Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. He just concluded a four-game rehab stint in the minors and will suit up for the 2017 season on the heels of a .304/.359/.417 batting line in 2016. The 2017 campaign marks the first season of a three-year, $40MM extension that Prado inked last September in lieu of testing the open market; he’d been slated to hit free agency before signing that deal but now will continue on as a leader in the Miami clubhouse through the 2019 season.
Comments
sascoach2003
welcome to New Orleans
Ironman_4life
I think if he accepts the assignment he should be back up on the big club some point in time but any other team he signs with he’s going to have to go to AAA. His numbers do not warrant a spot on a major-league roster right now