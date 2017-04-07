Mets Select Paul Sewald, Designate Ty Kelly

The Mets have announced a roster swap, selecting the contract of righty Paul Sewald. He’ll take the spot of infielder Ty Kelly, who was designated for assignment.

Sewald, 26, threw to a 3.29 ERA over 65 2/3 innings last year at Triple-A. He racked up a healthy 11.0 K/9 against 2.9 BB/9 in his first attempt at the highest level of the minors. Sewald was also rather impressive this spring, when he allowed just seven hits and four earned runs in 14 1/3 innings, with a 12:5 K/BB ratio.

As for Kelly, he’ll make way for another pen arm as the club attempts to keep its rotation fresh. The 28-year-old reached the majors for the first time last year, slashing .241/.352/.345 in his 71 plate appearances. He spent most of the year at the hitter-friendly confines of Triple-A Las Vegas, where he batted an excellent .328/.409/.435 with 38 walks and just 42 strikeouts over 316 trips to the plate.