Minor MLB Transactions: 4/30/17

Sunday’s minor moves:
- Pirates catcher John Bormann is going from Single-A to the majors. The Pirates have selected Bormann’s contract and optioned outfielder Danny Ortiz to Triple-A, per a team announcement. Bormann, whom the Bucs chose in Round 24 of the 2015 draft, has hit just .232/.282/.310 in 328 low-minors plate appearances since joining the Pittsburgh organization. His promotion might be an indicator of health troubles with starting catcher Francisco Cervelli, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette suggests (on Twitter). It’s unclear what could be wrong with Cervelli – although he’s off Sunday, he caught the Pirates’ previous five games and has appeared in 22 of 23 contests this season. Cervelli previously missed a large chunk of 2016 with a broken hamate bone in his left hand.
TheMichigan
I mean wow.
I wish I could get drafted in the 24th round from my college, extremely underperform in the minors then make 500k based on circumstance only two years after getting drafted.
rxbrgr
He’ll probably only be up for a day or two and make the pro-rated portion of that. So like 1-2% of 500k…