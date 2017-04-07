Orioles Acquire Miguel Castro, Designate Joe Gunkel

The Orioles have acquired righty Miguel Castro from the Rockies, per a club announcement. A player to be named or cash will head back in return. To clear a 40-man spot, Baltimore designated righty Joe Gunkel for assignment.
The 22-year-old Castro has long been seen as an intriguing talent, but was designated recently by the Rockies. He made it to the majors in his age-20 season, then was dealt to Colorado as part of the deal that sent franchise star Troy Tulowitzki to the Blue Jays.
While the Rox plugged Castro into the MLB pen in each of his two seasons with the organization, where he showed a 96 mph fastball, the results simply haven’t been there since he arrived. All told, he owns a 6.12 ERA with 8.4 K/9 and 4.2 BB/9 through 32 1/3 frames in the majors. Castro was also bombed in the minors last year and during his spring action in 2017.
Adding Castro may mean losing Gunkel, a 25-year-old starter. He spent most of last year at Triple-A, where he worked to a 4.08 ERA with 6.0 K/9 against a meager 1.1 BB/9. Gunkel went to Baltimore in the trade that sent Alejandro De Aza to the Red Sox in June of 2015.
Comments
jodendahl
I really thought this was the year he would blossom and get that era under 6.00
crazy Jawa
Why?
TheBoatmen
Back to the East. Jays should have got him back for the bullpen.
thebighurt619
Solid move by the orioles. 22 years old and averages 96 on his FB.
Rockies gave up a bit too soon on the kid.
JDGoat
Good pickup. He was supposed to be better than osuna when they were both coming up I’m pretty sure
ericl97
that is correct
OfficialDipoto
*immediately becomes the Orioles top prospect*
blue-jays_6
Ahhahaha trueee
dwilson10
This seems like a great pickup. A very low risk move that could provide them with another solid bullpen arm.
bluejays92
Love this move for the Orioles. No risk and possibly a big reward. I wish the Jays had have re-acquired him.
Gilman321
Great move O’s
Ian Shay
Love this move. Castro is still at an age were most guys haven’t even made their debut
cnbos34
Obviously he’s struggled in the majors and minors recently but I feel Boston should of been after this guy. Right now, their bullpen is very weak and injury prone with 2 guys missing. This could have been a cheap trade with decent upside for them.
shadesoforange
DD has picked up some intriguing arms for cash considerations.
bleacherbum
Damn, I thought Preller was going to scoop him up. Nice move BAL.
nysoxsam
Sometimes it’s too good to be true but a 22 year old with MLB exposure (can’t really say experience) is worth a shot. Little downside.