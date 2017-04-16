Quick Hits: Yankees, Braun, Bellinger, White Sox, Kang

For a team trying to get younger, this year’s Yankees have gotten plenty of mileage out of veterans, Tyler Kepner of the New York Times writes. Chase Headley, Jacoby Ellsbury, Starlin Castro, Matt Holliday, CC Sabathia and Aroldis Chapman have all played well, as have two veteran pitchers (Tyler Clippard and Adam Warren) who were acquired at last year’s trade deadline even as the Yankees were attracting more attention for trading away veteran pitchers like Chapman and Andrew Miller. “They made all the trades last year, but we still went out and got Clippard, who’s a big part of our team now. It’s always about winning here,” says Sabathia. “I’ve only got so many bullets left. It’s at the end. I’m not interested in playing for somebody that’s not trying to win.” Here’s more from around the game.
- On Saturday, it emerged that the Dodgers and Brewers had remained in touch about a potential Ryan Braun deal. But Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times writes that the two sides are not currently discussing a trade. The Dodgers are, however, keeping tabs on one of their own prospects, 1B/OF Cody Bellinger, as a potential offensive upgrade. The 21-year-old Bellinger is batting .371/.436/.657 thus far for Triple-A Oklahoma City.
- The White Sox might have the best pitching available to deal this summer, Ken Rosenthal opines in a video for FOX Sports. There’s Jose Quintana, of course, but fellow veterans James Shields and Derek Holland have also pitched well in the very early going, and closer David Robertson has been terrific. The departures of veteran pitchers during trading season could create openings for newly acquired top prospects like Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez, along with 2015 first-rounder Carson Fulmer.
- Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang remains stuck in South Korea after his third DUI conviction resulted in his being unable to get a visa. The Bucs are hoping to get him back, but making other plans until he does, MLB.com’s Phil Rogers writes. The Pirates are hoping to send Kang a special hitting machine that delivers hard fastballs along with MLB-style breaking pitches. “We’re trying to get him a machine with velocity and spin, to help,” says Pirates manager Clint Hurdle. “He’s been more working indoors, doing everything he can to prepare. But in here, we’re moving on until he’s back.” David Freese has performed well at third in Kang’s absence, batting .344/.482/.594 thus far.
Comments
jake_malinka
Are they really gonna call up bellinger? I don’t think so
yankees500
Kang can just stay in Korea.
thinkblech
They certainly won’t call up Bellinger for a platoon situation – last year, he had a higher OPS vs lefties (.927) than he did righties (.854). Wherever he is, he needs to play every day.
BlueSkyLA
Probably so, but that begs the question of who they’d send down to promote Bellinger. Just about the only choice right now is Toles.
Priggs89
Robertson has been absolutely dominant so far this year. It’d be unrealistic to expect this kind of dominance to continue into mid-summer, but man, that’d be a VERY nice bonus for Hahn – as would Shields and Holland, obviously.
Cam
Bellinger being called up has to be on the radar. Gonzalez has been in decline for years, and looks pretty awful at the plate. Bellinger could legitimately out hit Gonzo right now – and his glove is already considered plus plus.