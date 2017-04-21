Rangers Release Josh Hamilton, Who Will Undergo Knee Surgery

The Rangers announced today that they have released outfielder Josh Hamilton from the minor-league deal that the sides struck during the offseason. Per the club, Hamilton suffered another knee injury during his rehabilitation efforts and will again require surgery.

Hamilton’s most recent surgery was on his left knee, the latest in a long line of procedures performed on the joint. But his new injury — the details of which have not been reported — occurred to the opposite knee.

It’s not known what’s next for the 35-year-old, who was in the mix for a roster spot in Spring Training before going under the knife. Last he played in the majors, back in 2015, Hamilton still had above-average power but struggled to reach base with a declining walk rate.

You have to go further back to find a full season of action — 2013, with the Angels — and further still to find one in which he was a highly productive player. That’d be 2012, when Hamilton set himself up for a big free-agent payday by slashing .285/.354/.577 and swatting 43 home runs in Texas. The Angels are paying off the last of that deal (less $2MM still owed by the Rangers) this year.