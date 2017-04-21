Rangers Release Josh Hamilton, Who Will Undergo Knee Surgery

The Rangers announced today that they have released outfielder Josh Hamilton from the minor-league deal that the sides struck during the offseason. Per the club, Hamilton suffered another knee injury during his rehabilitation efforts and will again require surgery.
Hamilton’s most recent surgery was on his left knee, the latest in a long line of procedures performed on the joint. But his new injury — the details of which have not been reported — occurred to the opposite knee.
It’s not known what’s next for the 35-year-old, who was in the mix for a roster spot in Spring Training before going under the knife. Last he played in the majors, back in 2015, Hamilton still had above-average power but struggled to reach base with a declining walk rate.
You have to go further back to find a full season of action — 2013, with the Angels — and further still to find one in which he was a highly productive player. That’d be 2012, when Hamilton set himself up for a big free-agent payday by slashing .285/.354/.577 and swatting 43 home runs in Texas. The Angels are paying off the last of that deal (less $2MM still owed by the Rangers) this year.
Comments
hamelin4mvp
Time to call ‘er a career, Josh. You had a damn good run there for a few years.
lonestardodger
Wow. That’s what? 4 knee surgeries in 2 years all on the same knee? Gotta respect his drive to play, but Josh has got to hang ’em up. His body just won’t cooperate anymore
lucienbel
Not my favorite guy in the game, but I guess I respect his drive to try and keep doing what he loves.
dstuart
Why is he not your favorite?
johncena2016
He really should just retire
tigerdoc616
Seems like when a guy struggles with injury, effectiveness, everyone comes out of the woodwork to tell him to retire. But hey, Josh Hamilton, if you want to keep playing, and someone is willing to keep giving you chances, then keep trying.
CubsFanFrank
He’s a shining example of how one can overcome self imposed adversity, but also one of how said self imposed adversity can have lingering effects long after it’s been overcome.