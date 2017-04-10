Tigers Option Bruce Rondon, Select Contract Of Joe Jimenez

The Tigers have optioned right-hander Bruce Rondon to Triple-A Toledo and selected the contract of highly touted relief prospect Joe Jimenez, the team announced Monday morning. The Tigers have three open spots on the 40-man roster, there’s no corresponding move necessary to bring Jimenez to the Majors.
It’s been a brutal start to the season for the 26-year-old Rondon, who has made three appearances but recorded just four outs. Rondon has been roughed up for six runs on four hits and three walks with just one strikeout in this season’s brief sample. With Rondon in Toledo to get back on track, left-hander Justin Wilson will become the team’s primary setup option to closer Francisco Rodriguez, manager Brad Ausmus tells reporters (Twitter link via MLB.com’s Jason Beck).
Rondon has been heralded as a potential closer in Detroit, and the fanfare he’s received is understandable. Though he’s never put everything together in the Majors, the right-hander has averaged 98 mph on his fastball and punched out 10.4 hitters per nine innings pitched in his Major League career (97 1/3 innings). That said, Rondon’s brief career has been marred by inconsistency as well as a 2015 incident in which the Tigers sent him home early for the year due to his “effort level.” Last season looked to be a turning point for Rondon, as he logged a 1.80 ERA with a 33-to-9 K/BB ratio across his final 25 innings, but he’ll now again look to rediscover his top form in the minors.
As for Jimenez, the 22-year-old will head to the Majors and make his MLB debut the first time that Ausmus calls him into a game. There’s no doubt that the Puerto Rican righty earned his promotion; in 53 2/3 innings across Class-A Advanced, Double-A and Triple-A last season, Jimenez logged a ridiculous 1.51 ERA with 13.1 K/9, 2.9 BB/9 and a 34.3 percent ground-ball rate. He rated between fourth and sixth among Tigers farmhands according to Baseball Prospectus (subscription required), MLB.com, ESPN’s Keith Law (subscription required) and Fangraphs’ Eric Longenhagen.
Jimenez is touted as a potential closer and a definite candidate for a high-leverage relief role, thanks to a 70-grade fastball and an impressive slider. Law notes that both his command and slider took steps forward in 2016, which bodes well for his long-term outlook.
loneraysfan
Three appearances seems like a pretty short leash. Sure, maybe relieve him of his setup duties for now, but a demotion after three appearances seems pretty drastic. Plenty of players go through slumps to start the season and power pitchers, like Rondon, take a bit to get back in the groove of finding control over their pitches. Sure, he might get more reps in aaa, but it is a pretty demoralizing thing to do to someone after three appearances.
mightyjar
Too bad…..this slug came into camp out of shape weighing over 300 lbs and looking awful. Fastball down to 95 mph. This is the big leagues and if you can’t pull your weight, no pun intended, then it’s next man up.
The Tigers need pitchers that can get hitters out not guys that need to find themselves. Organization has been more than patient with this guy, it’s time to cut bait.
motownjoe
More or less demoralizing than watching him pitch?
TheMichigan
That last game was a disaster he didn’t even record an out and probably single handedly blew the game
johnsilver
Rodriquez blew game 1 and the Tigers offense came back to win. his 88mph FB, without any real out pitch nowdays isn’t exactly the stuff of anything beyond a middle reliever. He isn’t a koji that can get by with a jaw dropping fork ball to go with throwing 88 tops..
Why not Alex, or Justin Wilson as closer and Rodriquez as 7-8th inning if the Tigers pen is so bad? just because rodriquez made it thru Boston for a save with a lineup missing betts/bogaerts and Ramirez all at the same time doesn’t mean he’s any better than he is.
loneraysfan
Their patience was paying dividends with his numbers down the stretch last season. Fastball speed is also another one of those things that take a while to get the feel for when you haven’t pitched in a while. Three appearances to start the season is ridiculous for someone that could play a significant role in the franchise’s future. Plus, why not let players find themselves on this team, especially the younger ones? You’re delusional if you think the Tigers are in a win now scenario.
bigfoot675
He’s had 97+ innings to find himself. Guys been a roller coaster all 97 of them too. Let someone else try and fix him.
motownjoe
Given the talent and contracts on their roster, I’d argue that they are in a win now scenario. Sure, they’re unlikely to do so. They have glaring holes and did absolutely nothing to help themselves in the offseason. Avila’s comments early in the offseason suggested they were looking to rebuild, but it seems like they pivoted towards one last run with what they have. If they had a little better luck on injuries last season, they would have been a playoff team. I’m not suggesting they’re a favorite to even win their division, much less the pennant, but they’re certainly closer to the top than the bottom.
loneraysfan
Well, the Indians are a good, but thin team, so if they face suffer the injuries they did last season, the Tigers could take the division. With that said, that is a pretty narrow path for them as I think they’re a long shot to take the wild card. The point of the win now statement too is that we’re not even at game 10 into a 162 season. These aren’t dire times yet.
motownjoe
I see what you’re saying, but a blown hold or save in April counts as much as one in September. The Tigers missed the playoffs by 2.5 games last season. A serviceable bullpen would have put them over the top. Heck, it probably would have given Verlander the Cy Young too.
crazysull
Didn’t he get sent home a few years ago for attitude and temper. This guy needs to get his stuff together. He is one of those guys who thinks that he is above everyone else and can do anything he wants
bmyers57
Rondon had a good run to end last year but still has a career 4.53 ERA. His velocity and command has been down since the start of spring training and not showing any signs of getting better, no point of keeping him up if he can’t get outs. Well-deserved demotion in my opinion.
motownjoe
Agreed. I’d settle for him just throwing strikes.