Andrew Toles Diagnosed With Torn ACL

Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles has been diagnosed with a torn right ACL, the club announced and Ken Gurnick of MLB.com was among those to tweet. He’ll require surgery to repair the ligament that seems likely to keep him out for the remainder of the season. For the time being, at least, Brett Eibner will take his place on the active roster, per J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group (Twitter link).
Toles, 24, hurt himself chasing down a flyball in the left field corner in an attempt to preserve an ongoing no-hitter. But he couldn’t make the catch and had to be helped off the field after going down awkwardly.
Today’s news represents the worst-case scenario. While Toles should have every hope of returning to full health after his ACL is repaired, the recovery time required makes it all but certain he won’t return in the present season.
Toles had engineered a meteoric rise to the majors last year, finally (and suddenly) making good on his promise. He had previously been a third-round pick of the Rays who washed out of baseball and ended up sitting out the 2015 season. But he hit at every level in 2016, including the majors, where he slashed .314/.365/.505 in 115 plate appearances.
That late-season showing made Toles a clear part of the Dodgers’ plans for the current campaign. If anything, though, his importance has increased: Toles is one of six Dodgers players who has accumulated more than 100 plate appearances thus far. Though he’s not quite hitting at last year’s pace, Toles is sitting at a productive .271/.314/.458.
Of course, that offensive work has come almost exclusively against right-handed pitching, as the Dodgers prefer to use him in a fairly strict platoon role. But he was a highly useful piece, and one that will be missed. While Los Angeles is fortunate in that top prospect Cody Bellinger has opened his career with a bang, and is capable of playing a corner, he’s slated to spend most of his time at first base for the time being with the struggling Adrian Gonzalez resting his forearm injury. Andre Ethier could ultimately take over as the primary left-handed-hitting platoon corner outfielder, though he’s still a ways away from returning and features quite a different skillset than Toles.
Comments
TheMichigan
Basically means Bellinger gets to keep his roster spot long term after Gonzalez gets back.
BlueSkyLA
Yup that seems to punch Bellinger’s ticket. The Dodgers might have to stick with him even if he struggles. Maybe Ethier becomes an option by mid-summer. If not, re-que the Braun rumors.
socalblake
Rats! Let’s blame McCourt.
Chasssooo
It’s Frank McCourt’s fault.
dodgerfan711
Ouch. Taylor should start playing LF once forsythe comes back
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Yeah Taylor in the OF was bad. Really bad.
dodgerfan711
That stinks but they are prepared for this with their depth
formerdraftpick
Do you think his career is over?
thinkblech
Not over, no, but for a 65-70 runner, it certainly stinks. He’s battled back from personal issues, he’ll battle through this, too. Still, it just sucks.
vtadave
He didn’t sever his leg. Guys come back from torn ACLs all the time.
BlueSkyLA
Sprains (partial tears) maybe, but requiring surgical correction? That usually means full replacement of the ACL. Fortunately he’s young but still that’s a tough recovery.
thegreatcerealfamine
That bites! He was just starting to hit. Cheers to a speedy recovery and a strong 2018..his road to the big leagues is quite interesting.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
They say these things always work themselves out, but this one just sucks. Toles wasn’t necessarily an everyday guy, but he’s the type of guy every contending team looks for. Luckily for the Dodgers they aren’t hurting in OF or OF prospects. I wonder if Taylor gets a bigger role? I also wonder if we see Frosty splitting time at 1b/2b until or if his toe is fully healed with Bellinger playing both LF/1b.
norcalblue
Very sorry to hear about Andrew’s misfortune. He has worked and played hard for the Dodgers and his teammates. I wish him nothing but the best of luck in his recovery.
therealbdavis
This sucks for Toles especially him being so productive at the dish and on the field. ACL is going to take him some time to heal so probably see him mid next season. That means Bellinger is going to act like our new Van Slyke. Play left when Gonzo’s playing. Than play first when he’s resting. This also will let Taylor split with Forsythe. Kinda hoping Trayce puts himself together and starts producing so we can see him in LA again.