Athletics Release Andrew Lambo

The A’s have released outfielder/first baseman Andrew Lambo, FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reports (Twitter link). Lambo had been on the DL at Triple-A Nashville with a wrist injury, but had been recently cleared to play.

Lambo was limited to just 56 minor league games and one MLB game in 2016 after undergoing surgery to treat testicular cancer. The 28-year-old happily made a full recovery from that procedure and signed a new minor league deal with Oakland last October.

Originally a fourth-round pick for the Dodgers in the 2007 draft, Lambo has hit .189/.230/.295 over an even 100 career plate appearances in the majors, appearing in 60 games with the Pirates and A’s since 2013. He got off to a slow start in Triple-A this season (undoubtedly the wrist injury was a factor) but overall, Lambo has a .276/.342/.456 slash line in 3340 PA over his minor league career.