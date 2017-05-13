Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Yankees, Mets, Bucs, Aces, Phillies

This week in baseball blogs:
- Minor League Ball uses advanced stats to evaluate Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge.
- Baseball Hot Corner argues that the Mets should trade Matt Harvey.
- The Point of Pittsburgh and Pirates Breakdown each have pieces on Bucs right-hander Gerrit Cole.
- Camden Depot, using wins above replacement, names four ways to define an ace.
- Notes From The Sally scouts Phillies Single-A outfield prospect Mickey Moniak, the top pick in last year’s draft.
- Big Three Sports explains why Red Sox ace Chris Sale can save Cy Young voting.
- Now On Deck contends that Trey Mancini is vital to the Orioles’ future.
- The 3rd Man In interviews and profiles one of the best prospects in this year’s draft, left-hander MacKenzie Gore.
- BP Toronto believes the Blue Jays’ Roberto Osuna is back in elite closer form.
- Bronx Bomber Ball and Call To The Pen each pay tribute to Derek Jeter.
- District On Deck wants the Nationals to give Jayson Werth a contract extension.
- A’s Farm talks with right-handed prospect Logan Shore, who was the team’s second-round pick in last year’s draft.
- Outside Pitch MLB analyzes the Brewers’ rotation.
- Call To The Pen (links: 1, 2) applauds the Tigers’ decision to pull Francisco Rodriguez from the closer role and looks ahead to 2018 for the Phillies.
- Jays Journal wonders what Toronto should do with out-of-options infielder Ryan Goins once Troy Tulowitzki comes off the disabled list.
- Pinstriped Prospects ranks the Yankees’ top 50 prospects.
- Clubhouse Corner focuses on the Mets’ injury woes.
- Everything Bluebirds writes about the possibility of the Blue Jays signing Doug Fister.
- Mets Daddy points out that, despite all the turmoil, the Mets have played better of late.
- The Tenth Inning Stretch profiles newly acquired Twins left-hander Kevin Chapman.
- The Runner Sports spotlights Astros right-handed prospect Trent Thornton.
- When Sid Slid shares its latest Braves prospect hot sheet.
- Die Hard NYY suggests the Yankees can solve their first base problems from within.
- Clutchlings regards Danny Jansen as the Blue Jays’ catcher of the future.
- Rotisserie Duck presents “71 Reasons I Love Baseball.”
- Baseball Hot Corner opines that the impatience of fans, not pace of play, is the sport’s problem.
opethsdeliverance
Reasonable?
Braves get: Yelich and Barraclough
Marlins get: Ian Anderson, Acuna, another mid level prospect.
hawkny
Send Harvey to Boston… for Matt Barnes