The Brewers announced on Friday that they’ve placed Ryan Braun on the 10-day disabled list due to a strained left calf muscle. In a corresponding move, the Brewers have selected the contract of former Athletics infielder Eric Sogard from Triple-A Colorado Springs. The Brewers had an open 40-man roster spot, so no additional move is needed to accommodate Sogard’s addition.

The 33-year-old Braun is off to an excellent start in 2017, hitting .287/.374/.574 with seven homers, six doubles and four steals through 107 plate appearances. However, he’s also been slowed as of late by a balky calf muscle and has been dealing with a bit of forearm pain as well. His DL stint, which was made retroactive to yesterday, will theoretically give him time to rest up both of those seemingly minor maladies. The hope, per manager Craig Counsell (via MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM, on Twitter), is that Braun won’t be out long at all.

Braun has been in headlines recently due to the fact that he’s slated to gain 10-and-5 rights this weekend (10 years of MLB service time, the past five with the same team), which will afford him full veto power over any proposed trades that would send him to another team. Of course, Braun’s existing contract already came with significant no-trade protection, as it allowed him to block trades to 23 clubs. While he previously could’ve been shipped to any of the five California-based teams or the Marlins without his consent, he’ll now have a say in any potential trade.

Braun, however, has suggested that his impending 10-and-5 right don’t figure to change much about his potential trade candidacy. Braun has reportedly been most open to a deal to the Dodgers, and FanRag’s Jon Heyman wrote again yesterday that the Dodgers may be the only team to which Braun would approve a deal.

As for Sogard, he’ll return to the Majors after missing the entire 2016 season due to knee surgery. Considered a premium defender in the infield (with his best position being second base), Sogard was also off to a fast start in Colorado Springs, slashing .330/.421/.516 with three homers and a 5-for-5 showing in stolen base attempts. Of course, Colorado Springs (and the Pacific Coast League in general) is considered a very hitter-friendly atmosphere, and Sogard’s track record at the plate in the Majors is considerably more limited. In 1331 big league plate appearances, all of which have come with the A’s, the 30-year-old Sogard is a .239/.295/.313 hitter.