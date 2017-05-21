Diamondbacks Place Taijuan Walker On DL

The Diamondbacks have placed right-hander Taijuan Walker on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Saturday, with a blister. His roster spot will go to left-hander T.J. McFarland, who’s coming off the DL.

Injury notwithstanding, Walker has gotten off to a nice start in Arizona, which acquired him as part of an offseason trade that saw the club send Jean Segura and Mitch Haniger to Seattle. Formerly a top prospect, the 24-year-old Walker has logged a 3.46 ERA, 7.96 K/9, 3.12 BB/9 and a 50 percent ground-ball rate across 52 innings. In his latest start, a win over the Padres on Friday, Walker pitched six scoreless innings of two-hit ball.

With Walker temporarily on the shelf and Shelby Miller out for the year, the D-backs are down two starters from their season-opening rotation. Zack Greinke, Robbie Ray and Patrick Corbin remain in place, while Zack Godley has been excellent since joining the rotation in the wake of Miller’s injury. Along with Walker and Miller, those four have helped Arizona jump out to a 26-18 record, though the loss of Walker figures to make life more difficult for the club. With no off days on the horizon, the D-backs will have to find a short-term replacement for Walker. That could be Triple-A righty Braden Shipley, who’s among seven pitchers to make at least one start for the team this season.