Dodgers Place Alex Wood On DL, Select Contract Of Brandon Morrow

By | at

The Dodgers are placing left-hander Alex Wood on the 10-day disabled list due to inflammation in his left SC joint, tweets Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers have selected the contract of veteran right-hander Brandon Morrow, shifting fellow righty Brock Stewart to the 60-day DL to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

Comments

  1. Brandon morrow will be interesting

  2. Dodgers getting more creative with their “injuries” at least

  3. Hopefully its just the 10 days or not too long. Would rather have seen Masterson called up then Morrow.

  4. Seriously???? Can anyone stay healthy?????

  5. Are there any statistics yet on which teams are using the 10 day DL the most? The Dodgers have to be up there.

