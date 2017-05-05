Mariners Place James Paxton On 10-Day DL With Forearm Strain

4:39pm: Per GM Jerry Dipoto, the hope is that Paxton will only miss two starts with what has been diagnosed as a grade 1 strain, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune (Twitter links). It’s likely that either Christian Bergman or Dillon Overton will step in for him temporarily. Seattle also has some promising news on Hernandez, it seems, as Dipoto says he’s almost ready to begin a throwing program and could return by the middle of the month.

4:03pm: The Mariners have announced that lefty James Paxton has been placed on the 10-day DL with a forearm strain. While his prognosis is not known at this time, that’s obviously concerning news for the club.

Paxton, 28, has made six eye-opening starts thus far, spinning 37 2/3 innings of 1.43 ERA ball with 10.8 K/9 against 2.6 BB/9. With the club already missing Felix Herandez and Drew Smyly, his presence was all the more critical.

It’s not at all clear at this point that Paxton will require a lengthy DL stint. But the M’s can ill afford any missed time from the big lefty given the other injuries and with six games already separating them from the top of the AL West standings. And it’s always concerning to hear about forearm strains, which can be precursors to more significant ligament and tendon problems.

For now, Seattle will call up reliever Evan Marshall along with infielder Mike Freeman. But the team will likely need to make more changes to sort out its rotation in the coming days.