Padres Place Manuel Margot On DL, Promote Franchy Cordero

The Padres have announced that they’ve placed outfielder Manuel Margot on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday, with a strained calf. To take his place on the active roster, they’ve recalled fellow outfielder Franchy Cordero from Triple-A El Paso.
The Margot move is somewhat expected — Margot’s calf injury was already known, and he was wearing a walking boot yesterday. The center fielder was batting .259/.305/.389 in what figured to be his first full big-league season.
As disappointing as it must be for the Padres to lose a high-upside 22-year-old outfielder for awhile, though, the Cordero move is interesting in its own right. Cordero is also 22, and he was batting .289/.349/.520 for Triple-A El Paso — good numbers even after considering that El Paso is a great place for hitters. He played in 2015 at Class A Fort Wayne, but the Padres moved him aggressively through their system in 2016 as he batted .290/.344/.450 across three levels, demonstrating good contact ability and burgeoning extra-base power. He earned a 40-man roster spot in November.
Cordero’s most significant downside at the plate currently seems to be strikeouts — he’s had 59 of them in 190 plate appearances so far this season, although that might be somewhat understandable given his youth. MLB.com rates Cordero the No. 23 prospect in a strong Padres system, praising his raw power and his defense in center field.
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
Would of rather had them call up Rafael Ortega. or Jose Pirela. Give Cordoba starts in left, Sczcur in center, and renfoe in right and pirela or ortega as the 4th outfielder. Cordero should still be playing in triple a instead of serving as the 4th outfielder.
dvmwitt
Franchy is on the 40 man…neither Ortega or Pirela are…no sense in making a 40 man move for this
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
They could have opened one up by ending the blash experiment. Theyve got enough OFs hitting at AAA in buss ortega and pirela- all of whom are 26 or older. Leg injuries can be tricky if not handled properly. Rather them give margot as much time as he needs and let ortega or pirela be the 4th and cordero keep getting playing time.