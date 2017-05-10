Twins Claim Adam Wilk From Mets

The Twins announced that they’ve claimed left-hander Adam Wilk off waivers from the Mets. Wilk will join the Twins tomorrow, per the team’s press release, at which point Minnesota will announce a corresponding roster move. Minnesota does have an open 40-man spot that Wilk will fill, so only a 25-man roster move needs to be made tomorrow.

The 29-year-old Wilk made his first appearance in the Majors since 2015 and just his second since 2012 over the weekend when he made a spot start for the Mets. Wilk’s outing came under sub-optimal circumstances, to say the last, as Fred Kerber of the New York Post detailed. The lefty flew from Las Vegas to Albuquerque (with a stop in Denver) last Saturday, only to learn he was needed in the Majors, at which point he flew to Los Angeles and took a midnight flight to New York to start against the Marlins at 1pm. The results weren’t pretty, as Wilk was roughed up for five earned runs on eight hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 3 2/3 frames.

In total, Wilk has just 30 Major League innings under his belt, but he could potentially get a start for Minnesota on Saturday, per MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger (Twitter link). His big league efforts have resulted in an unsightly 7.20 ERA, but Wilk has a more palatable 4.15 ERA with 7.0 K/9 against 2.0 BB/9 in parts of six Triple-A seasons (663 innings). He’s also had some success in the hitter-friendly Korea Baseball Organization, having pitched to a 4.12 ERA with 70 strikeouts against 27 walks in 91 2/3 innings for the NC Dinos back in 2013.