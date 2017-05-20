The White Sox have agreed to a deal with Cuban outfielder Luis Robert, FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reports. Robert will earn a bonus in the range of $25MM-$30MM. FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal (Twitter link) was the first to report that the two sides were “closing in” on a deal worth more than $25MM.

Chicago has long been seen as one of the top suitors for the highly-regarded Robert, with reports yesterday noting that the White Sox and Cardinals were the favorites to land the 19-year-old outfielder.