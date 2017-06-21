Angels Release Doug Fister

The Angels have released veteran righty Doug Fister from his minor-league deal, per a club announcement. Today was the date for his opt-out opportunity, so it appears likely that the Halos elected not to add him to the MLB roster and instead granted a request that he be returned to the open market.
Fister, 33, had a promising first outing at Triple-A, but his two more recent starts haven’t been as successful. In total, he has a 4.02 ERA with ten strikeouts and five walks through 15 2/3 innings.
That showing evidently wasn’t enough to motivate the Angels to clear a roster and rotation spot for Fister. At this point, perhaps, there wasn’t much upside to such a move. Fister was able to make 32 starts last year for the first time since 2013, but wasn’t very effective (4.64 ERA) with the division-rival Astros.
Comments
realgone2
he can go to Baltimore and suddenly be the best pitcher on the team
GareBear
The O’s could resign Guthrie and he would become their ace.
twinsfan0001
My goodness they clearly did NOT like what they saw at AAA. When the aces of your staff are Chavez and Nolasco it would seem that there is room in that rotation. Anyone hear the reason for not being added? Was he throwing 82? .
Ironman_4life
I don’t understand this move especially for a team that is starving for any kind of pitching.