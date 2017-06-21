Angels Release Doug Fister

The Angels have released veteran righty Doug Fister from his minor-league deal, per a club announcement. Today was the date for his opt-out opportunity, so it appears likely that the Halos elected not to add him to the MLB roster and instead granted a request that he be returned to the open market.

Fister, 33, had a promising first outing at Triple-A, but his two more recent starts haven’t been as successful. In total, he has a 4.02 ERA with ten strikeouts and five walks through 15 2/3 innings.

That showing evidently wasn’t enough to motivate the Angels to clear a roster and rotation spot for Fister. At this point, perhaps, there wasn’t much upside to such a move. Fister was able to make 32 starts last year for the first time since 2013, but wasn’t very effective (4.64 ERA) with the division-rival Astros.