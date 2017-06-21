Doug Fister Opts Out Of Angels Contract

3:29pm: Fister did indeed exercise his opt-out, tweets SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo. He’ll be on release waivers for the next 48 hours and will then have the opportunity to sign on with another team once he clears. While Fister could technically be claimed off release waivers, any team doing so would have to be comfortable paying him at the pro-rated $1.75MM salary he agreed to with Anaheim, and other clubs may prefer to aim for a lower rate once he clears.
2:40pm: The Angels have released veteran righty Doug Fister from his minor-league deal, per a club announcement. Today was the date for his opt-out opportunity, so it appears likely that the Halos elected not to add him to the MLB roster and instead granted a request that he be returned to the open market.
Fister, 33, had a promising first outing at Triple-A, but his two more recent starts haven’t been as successful. In total, he has a 4.02 ERA with 10 strikeouts and five walks through 15 2/3 innings against minor league opponents.
That showing evidently wasn’t enough to motivate the Angels to clear a roster and rotation spot for Fister. At this point, perhaps, there wasn’t much upside to such a move. It’s now been three years since the right-hander was an above-average contributor in a big league rotation, and his fastball velocity has taken a notable dip in recent years. Last year, Fister was able to make 32 starts last year for the first time since 2013, but wasn’t very effective (4.64 ERA, 5.7 K/9, 3.1 BB/9, 45.3 percent ground-ball rate) with the division-rival Astros.
Of course, that’s not to say that he won’t draw interest. There were reportedly five clubs that at least kicked the tires on Fister last time around — the D-backs, Mets, Giants and Blue Jays were all linked to him as well last time in free agency — and there are plenty of clubs that could use depth options in the rotation. While it’s possible that a pitching-needy team (e.g. Twins, Orioles) agrees to plug Fister directly into the rotation, the majority of interested parties figure to be eyeing arrangements similar to the one from which Fister just opted out in Anaheim.
Comments
realgone2
he can go to Baltimore and suddenly be the best pitcher on the team
GareBear
The O’s could resign Guthrie and he would become their ace.
twinsfan0001
My goodness they clearly did NOT like what they saw at AAA. When the aces of your staff are Chavez and Nolasco it would seem that there is room in that rotation. Anyone hear the reason for not being added? Was he throwing 82? .
darkstar61
I was there for game 3, and no – he actually looked great
The lack of Ks that the writer is using to constitute a poor performance (for the 5.2IP, 5H, 1 ER, 1K, 2W Game 2 at least, as Game 3 he did get knocked around hard late) actually looked intentional too. He was working unbelievably fast and seemed to be trying to induce grounders, not miss bats. It was successful, as in the game 3 I saw, I think there was only 1 fly ball while he was on the mound. He was also looking amazing up until the ball started finding holes in the 5th – prior to that he had only given up a surprise bunt single, 1 walk and he hit the first or second hitter.
After watching the one poor outing he had even, I’m really surprised at the move
Ironman_4life
I don’t understand this move especially for a team that is starving for any kind of pitching.
BlueSkyLA
A candidate for bullpen conversion?
yanks2009
Yankees should go after him..