Braves Designate Emilio Bonifacio

The Braves have designated utilityman Emilio Bonifacio for assignment, per a club announcement. The club also optioned infielder Jace Peterson and righty Matt Wisler to Triple-A.
Those moves opened three active roster spots for Atlanta. Southpaw Eric O’Flaherty and third baseman Adonis Garcia will come back from rehab stints to rejoin the club. Also, infielder Johan Camargo was recalled.
It’s not surprising to see Atlanta move on from Bonifacio. The versatile 32-year-old has only seen ten games of action, all in the outfield, and owns an anemic .132/.150/.211 batting line.
Neither Peterson nor Wisler were performing well, either, though in those cases there are longer-term implications. The 27-year-old Peterson had turned in a solid 2016 campaign, but is slashing just .194/.293/.259 through 123 trips to the plate this season. Wisler, 24, has struggled in the bullpen after spending the bulk of his career as a starter. He has permitted seven earned runs through nine innings with just three strikeouts against three walks.
The Atlanta organization, which sits seven games under .500 entering today’s action, will hope for more from its trio of new roster additions. But none have performed very well in the early going. In fact, their current-season lines are near matches for the scuffling players they’ll replace.
The veteran O’Flaherty owns an ugly 6.59 ERA in 13 2/3 innings, with nine strikeouts and six walks on the ledger. Garcia entered the year as the regular third baseman but is hitting just .237/.278/.348 in 144 plate appearances. And Camargo, a first-year player who isn’t regarded as a future regular, has reached base only twice in his 11 appearances at the dish — though he has hit quite well at Triple-A.
Comments
casualatlfan
And Braves fans everywhere rejoice.
Gogerty
Why Boni?
bravesoptionsguy
Please tell me you’re not serious?
Todd73
An OPS lower than Markakis’ OBP might have something to do with it…
casualatlfan
Because he has been terrible this season, plain and simple. Only stayed around as long as he did due to his veteran presence and experience.
kehoet83
It was only in 10 games of action. It’s not like Braves Fans have had to watch him over the course of a long season.
wartdog
Now for the love of god don’t send him to AAA. We have done this the past 2 years thinking its harmless and provides minor league depth, then somehow Boni enters Coppy’s mind and convinces him that he is a better option than actual MLB caliber players, yet alone a flat tire or a pine cone.
casualatlfan
To be fair, there weren’t really any good options for the outfield at AAA last year, so it made sense at the time. However, they should be fine now with the group that they have now (plus, Jace going down gives them an extra option in general), so his presence really isn’t needed much anymore.
pztpaco34
Honestly didn’t see Jace’s demotion coming, but it makes sense. Camargo’s doing too well at AAA not to come back up.
realgone2
He’s been awful
realgone2
for the love of Cthullu!! Finally!!!!
bravesfan
This needed to be done sooner. Was rooting for him to figure it out, cause there was time when he was a decent ball player, but he’s clearly lost it. Now it’s time to let go of EOF, I’d rather keep Wisler in there than him… I get you want extra LHP in the bullpen, and they are both equally bad right now. And yea… Wisler will get more work down in AAA.. but still… don’t we have some AAA guys that aren’t really big time names that can come up and do a better job? Heck, mop up duty? Braves managers are always too tempted to through EOF in the game when the game is on the line. I know we aren’t winning it all, but you want to win some, and when he pitches you just know it’s over…
41em
3 times the Braves have signed Bonifacio. 3 times they have released him early in the season. Every team makes dumb mistakes, but to make the same dumb mistake 3 times is unfathomable. In April I predicted the Braves would release him in June. I only wish they it had been earlier.
Peterson has been hitting poorly and fielding poorly, so replacing him with Camargo makes total sense.
Bringing back O’Flaherty makes little sense to me. It shows how desperate the Braves are to fid any pitchers who are ready to perform at the major league. Kind of ironic given how stacked their minor league system is with pitching prospects.
realgone2
Yeah cannot defend the FO on that
bravesfan
Camargo is a good ball player, and he’s a guy I think has sneaky talent that is overlooked. Watch for him to make an impact in the years to come.
citizen
stange move. Weisler was optioned to aaa after 2 bad performances in early may, then recalled mid may and had 2 outings of multiple innings with no hit or runs. then hes optioned again.
WhenMattStairsIsKing
Best of luck, Emmy Boneface.
PLyons
Will the Braves actually let Ruiz keep his spot in the starting lineup in favor of Garcia? Does he play some 1B to stay in the lineup?