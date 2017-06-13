Brewers Designate Rob Scahill, Select Brandon Woodruff

The Brewers have designated righty Rob Scahill for assignment, per a club announcement. His roster spot will go to prospect Brandon Woodruff, who’ll make his first MLB start today.

Scahill, 30, has generated quality results this year, continuing a trend in that regard. Since the start of 2015, he owns a 3.14 ERA over 83 innings. But a peak beneath the surface shows cause for concern. Through his 17 2/3 frames this year, Scahill has recorded just five strikeouts to go with nine walks.

The 24-year-old Woodruff earned top-100 billing from Baseball America before the start of the season. He has moved rather swiftly through the Milwaukee system since being taken in the 11th round of the 2014 draft out of Mississippi State.

Woodruff opened the current season at Triple-A, his first attempt at the highest level of the minors. Through 63 1/3 innings in a dozen starts, he owns a 4.12 ERA with 8.5 K/9 and 2.7 BB/9.

For the Brewers, who are surprisingly pacing the NL Central, the move represents another interesting pitching promotion. The club already bumped up top young lefty Josh Hader, who’s working out of the pen. With a realistic path to contention available, the Brewers will see if these young arms can provide a near-term boost while also getting a glimpse at the organization’s anticipated future staff.