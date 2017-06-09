Cardinals Notes: Peralta, Mozeliak, Coaches, Matheny, Grichuk

The Cardinals designated Jhonny Peralta for assignment today, though that was only one part of a larger shakeup for a team mired in a seven-game losing streak. Some details on the day’s news out of the Gateway City…

Midseason coaching changes are pretty rare, though the Cards made multiple adjustments to their coaching staff today. Quality control coach Mike Shildt becomes the new third base coach, replacing Chris Maloney (who will be reassigned elsewhere in the organization). Mark Budaska will replace Bill Mueller as the assistant hitting coach, while Ron Warner will also join the coaching staff in an unspecified role.

Both the coaching shuffle and the Peralta DFA were a response to the Cardinals' 0-7 road trip, as Mozeliak made it clear that things needed to change. "You cannot blow the whole thing up, but we had to do something different. … I think the road trip definitely said we had to do something different," Mozeliak said. "In our case, this was not working. Everybody is frustrated. This is not meeting our expectations….This is a breakdown on many levels. What today represents is people are being held accountable for what we need to do."

Shildt "has juice with the GM," according to Bernie Miklasz of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (Twitter links), and Shildt's promotion could be a sign that manager Mike Matheny is under extra pressure to turn the Cardinals' season around. Matheny's job is "secure" under club owner William DeWitt, Miklasz feels, unless the Cards' struggles begin to impact the team's profitability.

Randal Grichuk has been promoted up to Triple-A. The outfielder was demoted all the way down to Class-A Advanced ball last week so that he could work with offensive strategist George Greer on a new hitting approach, rather than a normal demotion to Triple-A so Grichuk could simply get his confidence back. Mozeliak was frank in discussing Grichuk's long-term status with MLB.com's Jenifer Langosch and other reporters, stating that "at some point we'll have to get Grichuk the opportunity to do this every day and either sink or swim. Because as we start to look at what 2018 looks like and beyond, we need a real sense of where we are [with him]."