Mariners Reportedly Close To Extension With Jean Segura

The Mariners are closing in on a multi-year extension with shortstop Jean Segura, reports Jon Morosi of MLB Network and FOX Sports (Twitter link). Segura, currently on the disabled list with a sprained ankle, is currently controlled through the 2018 season. He’s represented by CAA Sports (h/t: Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, on Twitter).
The 27-year-old Segura entered play Tuesday pacing the American League with a .341 average. In addition to that excellent mark, he’s posted a .391 on-base percentage and slugged .462 through 198 plate appearances in his first year as a Mariner. Seattle acquired Segura from the Diamondbacks alongside Mitch Haniger and minor league lefty Zac Curtis in exchange for right-hander Taijuan Walker and infielder Ketel Marte this offseason.
Segura is already earning $6.2MM this season and, of course, would stand to earn a significant raise upon that salary in 2018 before hitting the open market in advance of his age-29 season. Extensions for a player in his service class are relatively rare — especially at this point of the year — though recent examples include Salvador Perez’s five-year, $52MM deal and Brandon Crawford’s six-year, $75MM contract (as shown in MLBTR’s Extension Tracker). Segura doesn’t have the consistent track record that a number of his peers that have secured long-term deals in this service class have had.
Back in 2013, Segura had a terrific sophomore season with the Brewers, hitting .294/.329/.423 with 12 homers and 44 stolen bases through 623 plate appearances. However, that was followed up with a pair of down seasons, during which he suffered the tragic loss of his infant son. A change of scenery that sent Segura to the D-backs in exchange for Chase Anderson and prospect Isan Diaz led to a resurgence for the one-time top prospect. Segura was sensational in his lone year with the Diamondbacks, slashing .319/.368/.499 with 20 homers and 33 steals.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
MarinersMadness
Heck Yes!
prf999
BOOOOOOMMMM!!! Good Job JD!!!!
SegiFeeesh
Boom!
lucienbel
Great player. Always had been…had a bit of down time in Milwaukee, but has always shown he has this kind of talent. Solid move by Seattle.
24TheKid
Now if we can get can Cruz locked up for a couple more years, and Felix can pitch at least good enough to be a number two starter behind Paxton maybe we can compete a little longer. I’m still concerned that we don’t really have any farm at all besides Kyle Lewis.
colon
This is good for a few reasons: It sounds like his injury isn’t serious, and he’s already been good for over the length of one whole season, plus his good year with the Brewers. Also, it shows Dipoto isn’t afraid to spend money on retaining important pieces of the core. I’d hope Paxton was next, but it’s more of a pipe dream as he’s a Boras client. But, he has a pretty large injury history; so maybe there’s a number that will get it done.
Anyway, this is awesome, and I’m sure Robinson Cano had a hand or two in assisting this due to him and Seg’s close relationship in and outside of the game itself. Segura has been quoted that playing along side him is “A dream come true.”
Just make sure you get back to being good on the base paths, Jean. It’s been a little odd this season. Go M’s!
ayrbhoy
Good move- glad he and Haniger will be at the top of our line-up through and beyond 2020.