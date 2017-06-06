Mariners Reportedly Close To Extension With Jean Segura

The Mariners are closing in on a multi-year extension with shortstop Jean Segura, reports Jon Morosi of MLB Network and FOX Sports (Twitter link). Segura, currently on the disabled list with a sprained ankle, is currently controlled through the 2018 season. He’s represented by CAA Sports (h/t: Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, on Twitter).

The 27-year-old Segura entered play Tuesday pacing the American League with a .341 average. In addition to that excellent mark, he’s posted a .391 on-base percentage and slugged .462 through 198 plate appearances in his first year as a Mariner. Seattle acquired Segura from the Diamondbacks alongside Mitch Haniger and minor league lefty Zac Curtis in exchange for right-hander Taijuan Walker and infielder Ketel Marte this offseason.

Segura is already earning $6.2MM this season and, of course, would stand to earn a significant raise upon that salary in 2018 before hitting the open market in advance of his age-29 season. Extensions for a player in his service class are relatively rare — especially at this point of the year — though recent examples include Salvador Perez’s five-year, $52MM deal and Brandon Crawford’s six-year, $75MM contract (as shown in MLBTR’s Extension Tracker). Segura doesn’t have the consistent track record that a number of his peers that have secured long-term deals in this service class have had.

Back in 2013, Segura had a terrific sophomore season with the Brewers, hitting .294/.329/.423 with 12 homers and 44 stolen bases through 623 plate appearances. However, that was followed up with a pair of down seasons, during which he suffered the tragic loss of his infant son. A change of scenery that sent Segura to the D-backs in exchange for Chase Anderson and prospect Isan Diaz led to a resurgence for the one-time top prospect. Segura was sensational in his lone year with the Diamondbacks, slashing .319/.368/.499 with 20 homers and 33 steals.

Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.