Mets Place Zack Wheeler On Disabled List

The Mets announced that they’ve placed right-hander Zack Wheeler on the 10-day DL due to biceps tendinitis in his right arm. The team has also optioned infielder Matt Reynolds to Triple-A Las Vegas and, in a pair of corresponding moves, recalled right-handers Tyler Pill and Erik Goeddel from Vegas.
Wheeler, 27, returned to the mound in 2017 after missing the previous two seasons due to Tommy John surgery and lingering complications. After a hot start to the season, he’s cooled off and seen his ERA balloon to 5.29 thanks to a pair of starts in which he’s been tattooed for 15 earned runs in just 3 2/3 innings. He becomes the sixth Mets starter to land on the disabled list this year, as Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey and Tommy Milone are currently on the DL, while Steven Matz and Seth Lugo were only recently activated.
With Wheeler on the shelf for a yet-undetermined amount of time, the Mets will rely on Jacob deGrom, Matz, Lugo and Robert Gsellman as starters. Presumably, Pill will also be reinserted into the starting mix as well. Wheeler’s workload would’ve become an issue at some point anyhow, so the placement on the disabled list could at least effectively “conserve” some innings for later in the season, assuming he’s able to return to the mound as a starter.
The injury is merely the latest in a season that has been punctuated by health troubles as well as communication issues when it comes to the team’s medical procedures. As MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo points out (Twitter link), Mets officials insisted just yesterday that there was nothing physically wrong with Wheeler, only to place him on the disabled list roughly 24 hours later. In addition to the myriad pitching injuries that were previously mentioned, the Mets have also seen extended absences for Yoenis Cespedes, Neil Walker, Lucas Duda and David Wright, among others.
Comments
SimplyAmazin91
Tyler* Pill not Brett
Steve Adams
Thanks. Had the ex-Giants 1B stuck in my head apparently. They’re brothers, after all! Ha. Appreciate it.
mikeyank55
“Eventually” is desperate and stubborn. His dream team will get healthy by the ASG. lol
Joe’s Reyes is reported to be working in the bullpen today. He believes it’s his best shot at hanging on.
Dave4585
This team has been completely destroyed by injuries
ErnestoRumors
I’m not concerned about this injury.
If it really is an injury.
I’ve given up making the playoffs.
I don’t believe we’re making the Wild Card game either.
Snake65
He had an innings limit. Maybe this is a way to give him a few weeks off and allow him to pitch later in the year
BlueSkyLA
For fans of alliteration, tonight’s matchup in LA is Pill vs Hill.
Ruben_Tomorrow
Fans will fill the stadium as the game expects to be a real thrill.
JFisnasty
Pretty confident thats not alliteration lol
BlueSkyLA
Not for poets who don’t know it.
B-Strong
Its about time for the Mets to just shut it down for the season already. Jeez.
RiverCatsFilms
Shocker- another Mets injury