Minor MLB Transactions: 6/26/17

Here are the day’s minor moves:

Righty Keyvius Sampson has signed on with the Marlins on a minors deal, according to Matt Eddy of Baseball America (via Twitter). The 26-year-old threw 91 2/3 MLB innings for the Reds in the past two seasons, struggling to a 5.60 ERA while allowing 16 long balls and 53 walks to go with 84 strikeouts. Sampson spent time with the Diamondbacks’ Triple-A affiliate earlier this year. He struggled to a 6.75 ERA in his 42 2/3 innings at Reno, however, racking up 9.7 K/9 but also coughing up 6.3 BB/9 in that stint. (Free passes have been an ever-present concern in recent years for the former fourth-round draft pick.) He’ll head to the Marlins organization now in search of a new chance to return to the majors, which may well be achievable if his new organization moves some arms at the deadline.